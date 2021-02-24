https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mccarthy-eshoo-mcnerney-newsmax/2021/02/24/id/1011408

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday condemned fellow California Reps. Anna Eshoo and Jerry McNerney and the lower chamber’s hearing by the energy and commerce committee for what he called the power to “coerce and control the information Americans can watch and access in their own homes.”

In a “one-minute speech” on the House floor, McCarthy vilified Eshoo and McNerney for their letter to 12 cable, satellite providers demanding to know their “moral and ethical principles” for deciding which cable news channels to carry on their service. It derided Newsmax, Fox News and One America News Network for “disinformation, lies, and half-truths.”

McCarthy excoriated the letter as an oppressive action of government.

“Democrats are tying to give themselves the power to dictate what you can read, and watch in your own home,” he said. “These are members of Congress using their official position to coerce and control the information Americans can watch and access in their own homes.

“They are demanding for censorship, more de-platforming, and more control of what Americans can watch. In their letter, Congresswoman Eshoo and McNerney suggest that censorship is necessary because conservative views are not only different, but they are dangerous.”

McCarthy compared the letter to China, explaining that an individual there may have the means to travel, but may not be allowed for criticizing the government.

“It is the same script used in countries like China to cleanse speech they disagree with,” he said. “Democrats would bring those same socialist standards to America.

“Mr. Speaker, this is a body that is using its power to try to determine what books can be printed, which shows can be seen, and what can be said…I never thought i would see members of Congress to use their power to threaten others to go against the First Amendment. Mr. Speaker, we will not stand for it. Nor will the American public. This is not a partisan issue. This is a constitutional issue.”

