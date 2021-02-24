https://www.dailywire.com/news/medias-softball-coverage-of-biden-turns-absolutely-surreal

We all knew it was coming, but we never thought it’d be like this.

The mainstream media spent four years mercilessly berating President Trump, who, according to them, could do no right. They shamelessly skewed — or omitted — facts in a nonstop persecution that ended with two impeachments.

In the process, the veil was lifted once and for all on supposed unbiased coverage — the MSM was exposed as a unified force simply targeting a politician who thinks differently from them.

So it’s no surprise that President Biden, a Democrat, is getting a pass (even “Saturday Night Live,” which spanked Trump weekly, hasn’t touched him since he took office). But the legacy media has taken the effort to support, even protect, the new president to all new heights.

“Biden plays Mario Kart with granddaughter at Camp David,” wrote the inside-the-Beltway political site The Hill last week

“Naomi Biden posted on Snapchat this weekend that she and her grandfather played an arcade-style game round of Mario Kart at Camp David over the weekend — and that he won,” wrote the site.

“Secret Service made an exception and let him drive himself!” Miss Biden wrote, adding, “A little rusty but he still won (barely).”

Even at 78, he’s just so cool!

Newsweek noted: “This isn’t the first time Biden has entered the gaming world. During the 2020 presidential election, Biden had an ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizon’ island set up, engaging with Biden-Harris supporters from all over the country and encouraging gamers to vote. On the island, there were flowers arranged in the shape of the American flag, along with ice cream carts.”

The establishment media ate it up. “At Camp David retreat, Biden hangs out, shows he’s got game,” wrote The Washington Post, which weirdly tacked a header above the story that said “National Security.”

The New York Times, which blasted Trump nearly weekly for popping for for two hours to play golf on a weekend, praised Biden for taking some down time. “Did Washington Just Have an Actual Weekend?” said one headline.

“Since Mr. Biden assumed office, the weekends have been portraits of domesticity — Mario Kart with the kids at Camp David, bagels in Georgetown and football in Delaware,” said the piece. “A Peloton devotee, he hasn’t even played golf. Mr. Biden’s demonstrable uninterest in generating audacious headlines only emphasizes how much the Trump-size hole in Washington has created a sense of free time in all realms of the capital. Psychically, if not literally.”

CNN jumped in with, “Inside the new President’s routine: Oval Office fires and early bedtimes.” The story gushed that Biden has “coffee in the mornings with the first lady.” (Remember how the media reveled in showing former First Lady Melania Trump pulling her hand from the president’s — never noting that she did so as she prepared to walk down stairs?)

The breathless piece also noted that Biden “has expressed a preference for a fire built in the Oval Office fireplace, and sometimes adds a log himself to keep it going.”

But the softball coverage has extended beyond silliness. In an Orwellian twist, the Post on Monday morphed “kids in cages” into “migrant facility for children.”

Throughout Trump’s term, the MSM repeatedly cited “kids in cages,” claiming foreigners entering the U.S. illegally had their children ruthlessly snatched from them and shoved into cages (it was actually then-President Obama who started the practice).

But all that’s changed now. “First migrant facility for children opens under Biden,” said Monday’s Post headline. But in another twist, the facility was actually opened by the Trump administration.

The Hill also went weak in the knees over the Vice President Kamala D. Harris.

“Kamala Harris jogs stairs at Lincoln Memorial in viral clip,” one headline said.

“Vice President Kamala Harris is the star of a viral video after being spotted jogging the stairs at the Lincoln Memorial as a Secret Service agent was seen trying to catch up with her,” the piece said. “In the short clip, Harris jogs down and then up the steps at the national memorial. And during her jog, a man in a suit identified by local media as a Secret Service agent could be seen apparently trying to keep up with the vice president, who was noticeably moving faster than him.”

Yes, the 56-year-old woman was even faster than a highly trained and conditioned agent who has risen to the top of the service to serve in the presidential protection division.

Don’t bother looking for a fact check. Those don’t exist any more — not while Joe Biden is president.

