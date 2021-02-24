https://www.theblaze.com/news/megyn-kelly-praises-cuomo-accuser

Journalist Megyn Kelly called out CNN on Wednesday and lauded Lindsay Boylan, a former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) who recently accused her ex-boss of sexual harassment.

On Wednesday, Boylan came forward with lurid details of what she said was Cuomo’s treatment of her when she worked as an aide for the Democratic governor.

What are the details?

Kelly took CNN to task on Wednesday after sharing a Medium article in which Boylan recounted her alleged experiences with Cuomo.

“This is so damned brave of her,” Kelly wrote. “He is a disgusting bully.”

She added, “I’m sure CNN will be all over this tonight — just as they aggressively covered any [allegations] made against male Fox News anchors/reporters. I mean, the Governor actually outranks a journo when it comes to news value, right?”

‘He is a sexist pig and you should avoid being alone with him!’

In the essay, Boylan, deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser between 2015 and 2018, said that Cuomo harassed her on many occasions.

In one portion, she wrote, “I had complained to friends that the governor would go out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms, and legs. His senior staff began keeping tabs on my whereabouts. ‘He is a sexist pig and you should avoid being alone with him!’ my mother texted me on November 4, 2016.”

Boylan also accused Cuomo of suggesting the pair play strip poker during a flight while in the presence of a press aide and a state trooper. Cuomo office countered the “strip poker” claim Wednesday with copies of the governor’s flight manifests.

She also said that Cuomo would weight-shame female colleagues and dismiss their accomplishments, and alleged that Cuomo even once kissed her directly on the lips.

“The governor’s pervasive harassment extended beyond just me,” she continued. “He made unflattering comments about the weight of female colleagues. He ridiculed them about their romantic relationships and significant others. He said the reasons that men get women were ‘money and power.’ I tried to excuse his behavior. I told myself ‘It’s only words.’ But that changed after a one-on-one briefing with the Governor to update him on economic and infrastructure projects. We were in his New York City office on Third Avenue. As I got up to leave and walk toward an open door, he stepped in front of me and kissed me on the lips. I was in shock, but I kept walking.”

Boylan concluded the essay, “I am speaking up because I have the privilege to do so when many others do not. No one should have to be defined or destroyed by this kind of sexual harassment. Nor should they be revictimized if they decide to speak their own truth. I hope that sharing my story will clear the path for other women to do the same.”

After Boylan came forward with her allegations, the New York Post reported a statement from a Cuomo spokeswoman that categorically denied the accusations, saying, “There is simply no truth to these claims.”

