MSNBC’s @DrJasonJohnson worries new domestic terror laws could be used against #BLM: “Comparing what happened on Jan. 6 to what happened last summer is completely conflating the issue. What happened last summer is mostly peaceful protesters who were attacked by police officers” pic.twitter.com/O8lwQvUyTp
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 24, 2021
At least 17 people were killed in BLM riots which lasted for months and did an estimated $2 billion in damage. Communities became warzones, and Democrats either remained silent or applauded the metropolitan mayhem.