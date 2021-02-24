https://www.dailywire.com/news/msnbc-conspiracy-theorist-set-to-testify-on-domestic-terrorism

An MSNBC contributor who has promoted conspiracy theories such as Russia collusion and claiming the Secret Service could be infiltrated by former President Donald Trump supporters has now been asked to testify before the House Judiciary Committee to discuss domestic terrorism.

Malcolm Nance, a Navy veteran who pushed the hoax that then-candidate Donald Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election, will testify before the House committee during a hearing focused on the January 6 Capitol riot.

As journalist Eli Lake and The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra pointed out, Nance in 2017 tweeted about ISIS and the Trump Tower in Istanbul after the former president called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on winning another election, even though the election appeared to be rigged.

“This is my nominee for first ISIS suicide bombing of a Trump property,” Nance wrote in a since-deleted tweet. He was responding to another Twitter user who posted a picture of Trump Tower Istanbul, writing “After seeing Trump’s congrats to Erdogan for wining his RIGGED election I’m worried our FP is directed by property.”

Nance has since suggested that his tweet was not meant to suggest ISIS bomb the Trump Tower, but was merely pointing out a building that he believed might be the terrorist organization’s first target — a prediction that never came to be.

The Federalist reported that Nance has also lied on air without being corrected:

Identified as an “intelligence expert” by MSNBC, where he works as a contributor, Nance became one the most vocal pundits perpetuating the never-ending Russia hoax to smear President Donald Trump, along with any and all political opponents, as Kremlin assets. In August 2016, Nance flat-out lied on TV, claiming Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein “has a show on Russia Today.” MSNBC’s Joy Reid failed to correct him.

Glenn Greenwald later reported at The Intercept that MSNBC never offered a correction, which meant viewers of the network were led to falsely believe Stein had a program on Russia Today.

A year later, Nance falsely claimed in a New York interview that Greenwald was a Fox News contributor and continued to insist that Trump was a pawn of the Russian government — even though the interview was conducted after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report found no such evidence.

“When pressed on his claims contradicting what had been outlined in the Mueller report just several months prior, Nance merely responded, ‘That’s why it is called analysis.’ He went on to cite several books written on the topic entirely refuted by the more than two-year special counsel investigation run with unlimited resources,” the Federalist reported.

In addition to outright falsehoods, Nance has also pushed baseless conspiracy theories regularly on MSNBC. In January, less than two weeks before President Joe Biden was inaugurated, Nance gave credence to a Washington Post article that suggested QAnon followers or “Make America Great Again” supporters would infiltrate the Secret Service, potentially putting the new president’s life at risk. Instead of dismissing the baseless claim, Newsbusters reported, Nance responded:

What I’m afraid of as a counter-terrorism specialist is that they’re going to get an Indira Gandhi situation, where one of her bodyguards killed her. Rajiv Gandhi, one of the guests, one of the bodyguards allowed a woman with a suicide bomb next to him, and blew him up. All bets are off now, right?”

During that same segment, Nance suggested former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino was a “top insurrectionist.”

Nance has also compared the tens of millions of Americans who voted for Trump to Middle East Terrorists and warned that a foreign “cabal” could interfere with the elections.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

