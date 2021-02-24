https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/24/msnbc-contributor-who-encouraged-isis-to-bomb-trump-tower-will-testify-on-domestic-terrorism/

After wielding fabricated evidence at the recent Senate impeachment trial, Democrats plan to call a conspiracy-obsessed MSNBC Russia-hoaxer who once encouraged ISIS to bomb a Trump Tower to testify in Wednesday’s hearing on “domestic terrorism.”

Malcolm Nance, a left-wing Navy veteran accused of exaggerating his military accomplishments while in the service, will join lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee to discuss the Capitol riots in early January.

“This is my nominee for first ISIS suicide bombing of a Trump property,” Nance wrote in 2017 in a since-deleted tweet with a picture of Trump Tower Istanbul, building credibility among Democrats to offer congressional testimony on domestic terrorism.

Identified as an “intelligence expert” by MSNBC, where he works as a contributor, Nance became one the most vocal pundits perpetuating the never-ending Russia hoax to smear President Donald Trump, along with any and all political opponents, as Kremlin assets. In August 2016, Nance flat-out lied on TV, claiming Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein “has a show on Russia Today.” MSNBC’s Joy Reid failed to correct him.

Worse, as independent journalist Glenn Greenwald pointed out in The Intercept in 2018, two years later the network still refused to ever offer a correction, allowing its viewers to believe Stein hosted her own program on the Russian outlet.

In The New Yorker, Nance took aim at Greenwald in 2019, falsely identifying the co-founder of the Intercept as a Fox News contributor while still claiming Trump is a subservient asset of the Russian government. The interview took place even after the release of the Mueller report debunking the Democrats’ four-year Russia conspiracy.

When pressed on his claims contradicting what had been outlined in the Mueller report just several months prior, Nance merely responded, “That’s why it is called analysis.” He went on to cite several books written on the topic entirely refuted by the more than two-year special counsel investigation run with unlimited resources.

Wednesday will mark day two of congressional hearings in the aftermath of the riots at the Capitol building last month. Capitol police testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Tuesday, blaming security failures on the day of the attack on other agencies slow to provide additional support.

