It really hadn’t occurred to us that President Biden hasn’t addressed a joint session of Congress yet, but there’s a fact-check in Wednesday’s USA TODAY informing us that there’s no deadline for delivering the SOTU, inspired by someone posting on Facebook that Biden was supposed to have given his address by February 20. (The Facebook user did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

Others have said the SOTU was scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23, and as a few people have pointed out, PBS NewsHour in New Jersey has the video feed up and ready to go: Watch Live: 2021 State of the Union Special — AIRED: 2/23/2021.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram says Speaker Nancy Pelosi says there won’t be an address until the COVID deal is done.

15) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has said not to expect any form of State of the Union address from President Biden until the COVID bill is done. So it’s possible State of the Union would then come in mid-March – in whatever form it takes. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 23, 2021

Dana Loesch talked about it on her radio show Wednesday.

Great question from @DLoesch What happened to the State Of The Union address? House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the address would have to wait for the COVID-19 legislation to pass. “We won’t be doing any of that until we pass our COVID bill. That’s the first order of business,” — Tom Benner (@benneradio) February 24, 2021

Good question, we just discussed this on air. When is the #SOTU? Wasn’t it tentatively scheduled for yesterday? https://t.co/fHIKDi7clt — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 24, 2021

PBS NewsHour seems to have thought so.

We sort of have a morbid curiosity about the whole thing. Maybe he can update us on the state of those kids in cages.

