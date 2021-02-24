http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5bG5MRmZHKs/

Nominee Neera Tanden for Office of Management and Budget (OMB) did not delete tweets that accuse Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) of being “high on her supply.” This is a shocking revelation amid a sinking nomination in need of every last vote, especially moderate Murkowski’s.

After Murkowski tweeted about lowering the corporate tax rate, Tanden retweeted back, “No offense but this sounds like you’re high on your own supply” and “You know, we know, and everyone knows this is all garbage. Just stop.”

Murkowski has not yet commented on how she will vote on Tanden’s confirmation. Her office did not immediately respond when asked about the tweet, according to a report.

Tanden’s nomination is in dire straits with Sen. Joe Manchin (R-WV), Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) confirming the will oppose Tanden’s confirmation.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), representing the most ideological members as chairman of the nominating committee, was also publicly attacked by the nominee. It’s unknown if Biden believed Sanders would overlook the personal insult.

Sen. Sanders asks OMB director nominee Neera Tanden to “reflect” on the “vicious attacks” against both Republicans and progressives on Twitter, including “me, personally.” pic.twitter.com/Sgejxt7EMf — The Recount (@therecount) February 10, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

