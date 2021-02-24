https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/neocon-rep-liz-cheney-continues-using-liberal-talking-points-trash-republican-voters/

Neoconservative Rep. Liz Cheney continued her rampage of trashing Republican voters on Tuesday, saying that we need to “make clear that we aren’t the party of white supremacy.”

Cheney has clearly picked up the Democrat talking point that everyone on the right is an “evil racist” for not pandering to the left’s nonsense.

The neocon voted to impeach President Donald Trump, supposedly over what took place at the Capitol on January 6.

Appearing at a Reagan Institute event on Tuesday, Cheney reiterated that the Capitol protest “cannot be minimized.”

“We will make our party worthy once again of the mantle of Lincoln and Reagan,” Cheney said. The egomanical politician failed to explain how she will do that with 73 percent of Republican voters and 62 percent of all voters in Wyoming expressing an unfavorable view of her and her dated policies.

Only 10 percent of Republican primary voters and 13 percent of general election voters have said they will vote to reelect her.

The neocon, just like her father, continued on to say that we need a “9/11-style commission” to investigate what happened, adding, “It’s very important for us to ignore the temptation to look away.”

“It’s very important, especially for us as Republicans, to make clear that we aren’t the party of white supremacy. You certainly saw anti-Semitism, you saw the symbols of Holocaust denial, for example, at the Capitol that day. You saw a Confederate flag being carried through the Rotunda. And I think we as Republicans, in particular, have a duty and an obligation to stand against that, to stand against insurrection,” she added.

State Senator Anthony Bouchard is challenging Cheney in 2022, citing her opposition to Trump. Unlike Cheney, he grew up in a blue-collar family and went on to start Wyoming Gun Owners before becoming a state senator.

“Wyoming taxpayers need a voice in Congress who will stand up to Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats, and not give them cover. That’s why I’m running for Congress,” Bouchard’s statement added.

