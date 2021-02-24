https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-message-from-dr-stella-immanuel/

Got me some my pillows. pic.twitter.com/N2egzTbg8u — Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) February 23, 2021

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he expects to lose $65 million in revenue this year because of retailer boycotts.

That projection, Lindell told Insider in an interview Monday after being served with a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems seeking $1.3 billion in damages, is evidence he isn’t pushing election-fraud claims for the money.

“I lost 20 retailers, and it’s cost me $65 million this year that I won’t get back, OK?” Lindell told Insider. “There’s your story. Print it right. Don’t try and twist this.”