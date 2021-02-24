https://www.lifenews.com/2021/02/24/new-movie-roe-v-wade-premiers-friday-to-tell-the-story-of-what-really-happened/

The long-awaited “Roe v. Wade” film, which tells the backstory behind the infamous U.S. Supreme Court abortion ruling, is coming out in April.

On Friday, the film will premiere at CPAC in Orlando, Florida with producer Nick Loeb and Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight, The Federalist reports. In April, it will be available online through Amazon Prime and iTunes.

“Because the movie aligns with the conservative message, I reached out to CPAC to see if they would have any interest in holding it during the event because it’s in Florida and they’ve got a giant space that will accommodate social distancing,” Loeb told The Hollywood Reporter. “The actual event space that will show the movie can hold 1,500 people with social distancing. That’s huge, so I couldn’t turn that down.”

The movie tells the true story of the lies and manipulations used to push abortion on America. It is a project of Loeb and Cathy Allyn. Along with Voight, it also stars Robert Davi, Joey Lawrence, Lucy Davenport, Corbin Berensen, Stacey Dash and Greer Grammer. Alveda King, a pro-life leader and the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., also is an executive producer and has a cameo in the film.

Loeb said they just wanted to present the real story behind the 1973 ruling and help people understand the truth about abortion.

“The case gets thrown around all the time without a full understanding of how it came to be and what happened,” Loeb said. “I really want people to understand, whether they’re pro-choice or pro-life, that when a woman gets pregnant, there’s a baby there.”

The filmmakers faced numerous obstacles in producing the film, from actors walking off the set because they did not like the message to censorship from Facebook.

And while Loeb has been open about his conservative views for years, he said he never felt shunned in Hollywood until he began making the film. Now, some people will not even talk to him.

“I’ve never seen that in my life until now,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’ve always had intellectual discourse and we’ve always had intellectual debate. Even living in Hollywood, I was a big supporter of Bush and even worked on his campaign. People would constantly debate and argue with me because they didn’t like my positions, but I wasn’t silenced. We’re approaching very dangerous times.”

The film follows key advocates in the abortion fight in the 1970s, including former abortionist Dr. Bernard Nathanson and Betty Friedan on the pro-abortion side and Dr. Mildred Jefferson, the first African American woman to graduate from Harvard Medical School, on the pro-life side.

“Bernard and Betty, along with the team at Planned Parenthood, search the country to find a pregnant girl they can use to sue the government for her right to have an abortion,” according to a description on the film website.

They find the “perfect pawn” in Norma McCorvey, the Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade. McCorvey later became pro-life and fought to overturn the infamous ruling that bears her name. She and others attested to her being mistreated and used by abortion activists to achieve their deadly agenda.

The film exposes the lies and manipulative tactics of abortion activists, people like McCorvey and Nathanson who later had a change of heart, and dedicated pro-life advocates like Jefferson who fought valiantly to defend the right to life for babies in the womb.

To learn more or to get involved, visit RoevWadeMovie.com.

