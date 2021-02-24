https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/no-free-passes-brett-kavanaugh/

The Supreme Court sold out once again Monday morning in a failure to hear a review of a Pennsylvania case in Election 2020.

Perhaps the Supreme Court had something more important to do than hear the case. Perhaps a majority of the court was just too sensitive about how it would be viewed as a politicization of the judiciary. Perhaps there were some members too eager to get along with their colleagues.

There is one justice on the court I was quite sure would never have the guts to do the right thing.

I’m not talking about Chief Justice John Roberts. I had him figured out years ago. Maybe it was his finding on Obamacare, that it could be considered “taxation.” Maybe it was his 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges case in which he found that marriage was a fundamental right for same-sex couples. I can’t remember which betrayal of Republican principles, common sense and simple wisdom it was that persuaded me. Suffice it to say that I never expected him to get another ruling correct, and I would be surprised when I did.

I’m also not going to make too much of the newest justice, Amy Coney Barrett, taking a pass. She was the most recent choice of President Donald J. Trump. There was not enough time for her to distinguish herself with her peers – though I hate to make excuses in a matter as important as sacred election integrity surrounding the squirrelly circumstances of the 2020 vote. It was, after all, the BIG STEAL. It was, after all, not a close call. The SCOTUS refusal was the definition of a consequential ruling – perhaps one that will be of paramount importance for future of the republic. At least you could hear the case!

No, the one person I KNEW would disappoint me was one I had understood so well for years – Brett Kavanaugh. Back in 2018, I begged that he not be the one selected for the high court. However, I sat through his anguishing confirmation process and actually gained sympathy for him while he was repeatedly beaten up without so much as any evidence over an alleged sexual assault of Christine Blasey Ford 38 years earlier. He won the hearts of conservatives because of the insanity of the opposition. That was just the Democrats doing their thing – much like they would do in the 2020 election!

There are six Republican justices – of a total of nine!

Only Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch sought to hear the case. Shocking! There are three Democrats that always vote as Democrats. It’s in their blood. It’s in their DNA. It’s in their genes.

Thomas dissented Monday, saying: “These cases provide us with an ideal opportunity to address just what authority non-legislative officials have to set election rules, and to do so well before the next election cycle. The refusal to do so is inexplicable.”

Inexplicable is right! How are Americans to believe in the sanctity of elections when Supreme Court justices don’t! This election had all the makings of a fraud without most people paying attention to the details.

OK, how did I know? What gave me a bad feeling about Kavanaugh – worse than a bad feeling?

I was sure he would disappoint us just as surely as all the other Republican squishes had done so – Earl Warren, Warren Burger, David Souter, Anthony Kennedy and Sandra Day O’Connor.

How did I know that Kavanaugh would betray Trump?

Simple deduction: His former mentor did the same thing to Ronald Reagan – namely Kenneth Starr.

Now we can sure that Kavanaugh is a fraud. He should never have been Trump’s choice. He’s a weakling. I had a bad feeling about this guy – ever since his role in the Vincent Foster cover-up under the tutelage of Starr.

In 1981, it was a young Justice Department lawyer, Starr, who authored “a hurriedly prepared, error-filled memo,” according to Robert Novak and Rowland Evans, that convinced Reagan to go through with the nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor to the high court – despite tremendous opposition from those who believed she was unfit and unworthy of Reagan’s confidence.

The memo gave O’Connor a clean bill of health on abortion by “using legal gymnastics to explain her Arizona legislative record,” wrote Evans and Novak. He wrote that she had “no recollection” of how she voted on a 1970 bill to legalize abortion when, in fact, she was a co-sponsor of the measure that was defeated 6-3 in committee.

Starr misrepresented that O’Connor was something of a friend and associate of Arizona pro-life leader Dr. Carolyn Gerster. In fact, Gerster told Evans and Novak: “I had an adversary position with Sandra O’Connor” and called her “one of the most powerful pro-abortionists in the [Arizona] Senate.”

So-called “conservatives” have continued to give Starr a pass on this monstrous disservice to Ronald Reagan and America.

He just did it again to Donald Trump with Kavanaugh. Unbelievable! But true.

Next, in the 1990s, conservatives blamed everyone but Starr for the failed investigations of Bill Clinton. But Starr enabled Clinton. He enabled evil.

Then Starr mentored Kavanaugh. The two of them covered up the truth in the Vincent Foster death – actually firing the prosecutor who raised too many obvious questions.

Then I began to figure it out.

Starr was not an independent investigator at all. He was the designated “fixer.” He was the cleaner. He was the handler. He was the guy who protected the powerful from themselves.

In short, Starr and Kavanaugh were deep-staters!

In 2006, Starr was back in the news, again. This time, he was accused of sending fake letters from jurors asking California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger for clemency for a convicted rapist-murderer headed for death row. Starr withdrew the letters, all but admitting they were fraudulent.

Starr, later the dean of the Pepperdine University Law School, said he was taking the allegations of forged documents “with utmost seriousness.” He tried to blame one of his investigators for the “mistake.”

The Starr historical legacy can best be summarized like this: He deceived President Reagan about O’Connor, let Clinton off the hook for monstrous crimes, used chicanery to prevent the execution of justice in California and paved the way for the career of fake “conservative” Brett Kavanaugh.

Don’t forget Kavanaugh voted with the high court’s leftists to stop Republican efforts to defund Planned Parenthood at the state level.

In dissent, Justice Thomas astutely accused the majority of “abdicating” its duty for political reasons.

“So what explains the Court’s refusal to do its job here?” Thomas wrote. “I suspect it has something to do with the fact that some respondents in these cases are named ‘Planned Parenthood.'”

Thomas asserted that a “tenuous connection to a politically fraught issue does not justify abdicating our judicial duty.”

He’s so right. This is a cosmic tragedy.

Why do we still have abortion on demand today, as well as taxpayer-funded mega-abortion mill Planned Parenthood?

Because of justices like Sandra Day O’Connor – and now, Brett Kavanaugh. Thanks again, Ken Starr.

