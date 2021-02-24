https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/02/24/obama-starts-a-podcast-drops-the-bomb-of-why-he-never-pursued-reparations-for-slavery-n332472
About The Author
Related Posts
“Womb Raider” Set for Lethal Injection — Appeals Court Clears the Way for First Federal Execution of a Woman in Nearly 70 Years
January 2, 2021
Biden Might Be Screwed Once The Migrant Caravan Arrives
February 5, 2021
Finally — Congress Passes Statute Imposing US Accounting Standards on Foreign (Chinese) Companies
December 3, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy