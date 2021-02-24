https://thepostmillennial.com/shocking-man-released-early-from-prison-kills-his-neighbor-and-feeds-her-heart-to-his-family

Lawrence Paul Anderson, who was released early after just three years in prison, immediately killed three more people and seriously injured another after being released. He also fed one of the victims’ heart to his family.

Police responded to a 911 call at 214 West Minnesota Av. in Chickasha OK on Feb. 9. Police forced entry into the home after hearing a woman screaming inside. Once inside the premises, they found the suspect’s uncle, Leon Pye, dead on the scene.

Kaeos Yates, Pye’s granddaughter and Anderson’s niece was critically injured and died en route to the hospital in the ambulance.

Delsie Pye, Leon’s wife and Anderson’s aunt, was also found at the scene suffering from multiple stab wounds, including stab wounds to both eyes. She is still recovering in hospital.

Anderson did not attempt to flee the scene, and was found “throwing up in the living room into some pillows,” according to the official police report.

Later, Anderson confessed while in police custody to a third murder, of his neighbor at 227 West Minnesota Av. Police reported “He confessed to going to 227 West Minnesota Avenue, Chickasha. He used his shoulder to knock in the back door. There were two German Shepherd dogs in the house. Anderson advised he killed the female resident and cut her heart out.”

Anderson later confessed to having fed the heart to his family members “with potatoes”.

According to The Oklahoman, Anderson had his sentence commuted by Gov. Kevin Stitt, by the recommendation of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board. He was originally supposed to serve 20 years with no possibility of parole. The sentence was commuted to nine years, and he ended up serving just over three of them before being released.

Anderson had previously been convicted in 2017 of threatening a woman with an illegally held firearm, but his criminal history dates back to 2006, when he was convicted for assault on his then girlfriend, as well as possession with intent to sell of crack cocaine. At the time, he was carrying a vial of PCP hidden in his underwear.



