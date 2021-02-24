https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/540323-pennsylvania-lt-gov-replaces-banned-weed-lgbtq-rights-flags-with-bigger

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic Senate candidate, has replaced the pro-weed and LGBTQ rights flags hanging from his office balcony with bigger ones after lawmakers moved to ban the display.

“Since they passed a law that said I can’t fly my old [LGBT] + weed flags from my office balcony, I figured new, bigger better ones would be legal,” Fetterman said on Twitter along with a photo of the new flags.

Since they passed a law that said I can’t fly my old ️‍️‍⚧️ + weed flags from my office balcony, I figured new, bigger ones would be legal pic.twitter.com/L4PIe6zX2J — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) February 24, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Fetterman was referring to a measure that the GOP-controlled Pennsylvania state legislature included in its budget legislation in November that banned the display of any flag other than the American flag, Pennsylvania’s state flag or flag honoring missing American soldiers at the state Capitol or its grounds.

The legislation passed last month, and Fetterman has since been vocal about his intentions to defy the order until state lawmakers legalize marijuana for recreational use or make it illegal for employers to discriminate against someone based on sexual identity and gender orientation.

“Spoiler: Passing laws would indeed make my flags go away. Just not that one,” he said in a follow-up tweet.

Spoiler: Passing laws would indeed make my flags go away. Just not that one. Let’s do the right things for Pennsylvania. ️‍️‍⚧️ — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) February 24, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Fetterman had already replaced his flags last month after state employees took them down following the bill’s passage.

Earlier this month, Fetterman announced his intention to run for the Pennsylvania Senate seat that will be vacated by retiring Sen. Pat ToomeyPatrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyPhilly GOP commissioner on censures: ‘I would suggest they censure Republican elected officials who are lying’ Toomey censured by several Pennsylvania county GOP committees over impeachment vote Toomey on Trump vote: ‘His betrayal of the Constitution’ required conviction MORE (R).

Last month, he opened a campaign account ahead of that bid, saying it raised more than $1 million in its first two weeks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

