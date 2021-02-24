https://justthenews.com/world/united-states-has-executed-air-strike-syria-reports?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. on Thursday executed airstrikes in Syria against infrastructure used by Iranian-backed militant groups, according to Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

“At President Biden’s direction, U.S. military forces earlier this evening conducted airstrikes against infrastructure utilized by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria,” Kirby said in a statement. “These strikes were authorized in response to recent attacks against American and Coalition personnel in Iraq, and to ongoing threats to those personnel. Specifically, the strikes destroyed multiple facilities located at a border control point used by a number of Iranian-backed militant groups, including Kait’ib Hezbollah (KH) and Kait’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS),” he noted.

“The operation sends an unambiguous message: President Biden will act to protect American and Coalition personnel. At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq,” Kirby said.



