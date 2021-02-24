https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/24/perfect-serious-professional-journalist-soledad-obrien-testifies-before-congress-about-disinformation-and-extremism-in-the-media/

It’s time for Congress to have a serious conversation about “Disinformation and Extremism in the Media.” So that’s exactly what they’re doing today.

And who better to weigh in than a serious journalist like Soledad O’Brien?

She kindly posted her testimony in advance, for your reading pleasure:

We’re really doing this.

Gotta love it.

It really is just … *chef’s kiss*.

That makes her an expert witness!

Like we said: she’s an expert on the subject of media malpractice.

