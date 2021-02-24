https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/phoenix-police-kill-home-invasion-perp-who-shouted-shoot-me/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







PHOENIX (AP) — An armed man has been fatally shot after he broke into a woman’s home and raised his gun at Phoenix police officers. The man was later identified as 29-year-old Anthony Greco.

Police said there was no indication of a relationship between the Greco and the woman.

The woman was home alone around noon Saturday and called 911 to report an armed man in her backyard. While she was on the phone with police, Greco broke into her home and the woman escaped through a window.