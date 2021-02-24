https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/24/pillow-fight-someones-already-beaten-david-hogg-to-the-lucrative-liberal-pillow-market/

As you know if you’ve been reading Twitchy, March for Our Lives co-founder and Harvard student David Hogg announced that he was absolutely going to start a billion-dollar company with progressive values to sell pillows in direct competition with Trump-supporting Mike Lindell and his MyPillow. He might have announced the plan a bit early; he didn’t have a name for his company, he didn’t know in which state to build his factory, and he needed someone to come up with a corporate logo by noon (announced just before 8 a.m.) to place in an exclusive in the Washington Post.

Hogg certainly got plenty of publicity, but in the meantime, another company has beaten him to the woke pillow market:

“They just sold 3 months of orders in a mere hours [sic] and are ‘going to the mattress’ up against that other pillow brand by sharing their liberal social and political views,” reads the press release.

#GoodPillow, meet One Fresh Pillow.

This is the chaos I needed. — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) February 24, 2021

Thank God! My pillow still hasn’t taken a position on the coup in Burma and it’s killing me. — Flother (@Flother2) February 24, 2021

If you are tired of this, you’ll love my new company, Apolitical Pillows! — This James Kirk (@thatjameskirk) February 24, 2021

Smother me to death with a freaking pillow. — BJ Bethel (@BJBethelTweets) February 24, 2021

Get a pillow and report back — Colin Mortimer 🌐 (@colinmort) February 24, 2021

Ask for a free one year subscription pic.twitter.com/Pc6LjUxIhI — Ryan C. Radia (@RyanRadia) February 24, 2021

My pillow is a registered independent. — Lisa Glass (@LMplusG) February 24, 2021

I have a dream that my four children will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the political leanings of their pillow. — Kai (@SnarkMaster3000) February 24, 2021

Can’t believe there isn’t some play on “cooler than the other side of the pillow wars” thing in that pitch. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 24, 2021

Why do woke people need pillows? — your newly medicated pal norman LHP (@mottethebailey) February 24, 2021

LOL now there are *competing* ‘woke pillow’ companies. The internet allows us all manner of stupidity. https://t.co/G1DFodQVyV — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) February 24, 2021

WOKE PILLOW CUSTOMER SERVICE: how can we help you? ME: excuse me, i’d like to make a return CUSTOMER SERVICE: what was not to your satisfaction ME: i can’t sleep. i toss and turn, it’s awful CUSTOMER SERVICE: pardon me sir, why do you think we called it a ‘woke pillow’? — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) February 24, 2021

My criteria for pillows is: 1.) is it soft; 2.) does it cost a lot; 3.) there are no other criteria — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) February 24, 2021

Are they stuffed with snowflakes? — Brian (@GunnerFaithful) February 24, 2021

I notice the “3 months of orders” conveniently sounds like a lot while not even hinting at the actual number sold. — Gladius Ex Amino ⚔️ (@cypherhalo) February 24, 2021

When you lay your head on the pillow, Joe Biden starts to talk and you go right to sleep. — Pharmaguy (@Pharmaguy5) February 24, 2021

We’ll keep an eye on the woke pillow wars to see what Hogg’s next move is; maybe he’ll buy One Fresh Pillow and rebrand it?

