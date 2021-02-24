https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/24/pillow-fight-someones-already-beaten-david-hogg-to-the-lucrative-liberal-pillow-market/
As you know if you’ve been reading Twitchy, March for Our Lives co-founder and Harvard student David Hogg announced that he was absolutely going to start a billion-dollar company with progressive values to sell pillows in direct competition with Trump-supporting Mike Lindell and his MyPillow. He might have announced the plan a bit early; he didn’t have a name for his company, he didn’t know in which state to build his factory, and he needed someone to come up with a corporate logo by noon (announced just before 8 a.m.) to place in an exclusive in the Washington Post.
Hogg certainly got plenty of publicity, but in the meantime, another company has beaten him to the woke pillow market:
Kill me pic.twitter.com/peVMGg36eU
— Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) February 24, 2021
“They just sold 3 months of orders in a mere hours [sic] and are ‘going to the mattress’ up against that other pillow brand by sharing their liberal social and political views,” reads the press release.
#GoodPillow, meet One Fresh Pillow.
— Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) February 24, 2021
This is the chaos I needed.
— Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) February 24, 2021
Thank God! My pillow still hasn’t taken a position on the coup in Burma and it’s killing me.
— Flother (@Flother2) February 24, 2021
If you are tired of this, you’ll love my new company, Apolitical Pillows!
— This James Kirk (@thatjameskirk) February 24, 2021
Smother me to death with a freaking pillow.
— BJ Bethel (@BJBethelTweets) February 24, 2021
Get a pillow and report back
— Colin Mortimer 🌐 (@colinmort) February 24, 2021
Ask for a free one year subscription pic.twitter.com/Pc6LjUxIhI
— Ryan C. Radia (@RyanRadia) February 24, 2021
My pillow is a registered independent.
— Lisa Glass (@LMplusG) February 24, 2021
I have a dream that my four children will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the political leanings of their pillow.
— Kai (@SnarkMaster3000) February 24, 2021
Can’t believe there isn’t some play on “cooler than the other side of the pillow wars” thing in that pitch.
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 24, 2021
Why do woke people need pillows?
— your newly medicated pal norman LHP (@mottethebailey) February 24, 2021
LOL now there are *competing* ‘woke pillow’ companies. The internet allows us all manner of stupidity. https://t.co/G1DFodQVyV
— Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) February 24, 2021
WOKE PILLOW CUSTOMER SERVICE: how can we help you?
ME: excuse me, i’d like to make a return
CUSTOMER SERVICE: what was not to your satisfaction
ME: i can’t sleep. i toss and turn, it’s awful
CUSTOMER SERVICE: pardon me sir, why do you think we called it a ‘woke pillow’?
— Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) February 24, 2021
My criteria for pillows is: 1.) is it soft; 2.) does it cost a lot; 3.) there are no other criteria
— Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) February 24, 2021
Are they stuffed with snowflakes?
— Brian (@GunnerFaithful) February 24, 2021
I notice the “3 months of orders” conveniently sounds like a lot while not even hinting at the actual number sold.
— Gladius Ex Amino ⚔️ (@cypherhalo) February 24, 2021
When you lay your head on the pillow, Joe Biden starts to talk and you go right to sleep.
— Pharmaguy (@Pharmaguy5) February 24, 2021
We’ll keep an eye on the woke pillow wars to see what Hogg’s next move is; maybe he’ll buy One Fresh Pillow and rebrand it?
