A majority of Republican voters supported President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, according to a new poll.

The Morning Consult poll found 60 percent of Republicans supported the stimulus bill, scheduled to be voted on this week. Of that majority, 34 percent said they strongly supported the measure, and 26 percent said they somewhat supported it.

Democrats (89 percent) and independents (71 percent) were bigger supporters of the coronavirus relief package, per Newsweek on Wednesday.

Overall, 76 percent of Americans said they supported the package, which included $1,400 direct payments to eligible citizens, extended unemployment benefits, and funded states and local governments.

The survey was conducted Feb. 19-22 with 2,013 registered U.S. voters. It reported a plus/minus margin of 2 percent.

The Morning Consult poll produced results similar to those from a Quinnipiac University survey earlier this month. Quinnipiac found 64 percent of Republicans supported $1,400 stimulus checks.

Biden’s proposed stimulus package was approved by the House Budget Committee on Monday. The bill will be voted on in the House and, if approved, move to the Senate.

With Democrats holding a majority in the House, the bill was expected to be approved in the lower chamber. The Senate, however, was a different story as a 50-50 party makeup included many Republicans who objected to the cost.

American University Government Department professor James A. Thurber told Newsweek on Tuesday he thought the bill was “dead in the Senate, unless there’s some miracle.”

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Tuesday she believed the package wouldn’t get any Republican support, which would require Vice President Kamala Harris to cast a tiebreaking vote.

Ten Republican senators proposed a $618 billion stimulus package, which included $1,000 direct payments, when they met with Biden recently.

“We are looking at amendments, but they pretty much stalled,” Collins said. “The administration has not indicated a willingness to come down from its $1.9 trillion figure and that’s a major obstacle.

“I would be surprised if there was support in the Republican caucus if the bill comes out at $1.9 trillion, even if we’re able to make some beneficial changes.”

