In a new video from PragerU, Jill Simonian, founder of TheFABMom.com, asks the crucial question, “What are your kids learning in school?”

“Colleges have become leftist indoctrination centers,” Simonian says, but that this is far from a new problem. In fact, it’s a problem that’s been going on for decades, first behind the scenes and now out in the open.

“That’s how radical change happens,” Simonian explains. “It creeps up on us. And when we finally figure out what’s going on, it’s too late.”

As a mom of two school-age kids, Simonian says that she and other parents are witnessing what’s been happening on college campuses now moving to the classrooms of elementary schools and high schools.

“Thanks to the lockdowns and Zoom,” Simonian says, “we’re getting a window into our children’s classes.”

“It’s not a pretty picture. Kids — really young kids — are being taught stuff so radical, so devoid of what real education is, it should alarm us all,” she says.

As an example, Simonian mentions the adoption by public schools in Chicago of an American history curriculum based on The New York Times’ 1619 Project.

“Historians from across the political spectrum have denounced this as a giant lie,” Simonian notes. “The New York Times has walked back many of the project’s original claims. Still, this malicious slander of America is now being taught in schools as truth.”

This “truth,” Simonian then explains, is the claim that “America is, was, and always has been a fundamentally racist country and that white Americans today bear responsibility for all current and historic racism.”

“This bleeds perfectly into another educational debacle,” Simonian continues. “‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.’ This might sound innocent, but don’t be fooled — it’s a dangerous euphemism for something called Critical Race Theory. Critical Race Theory says that racism is woven into the very fabric of American society.”

As an example of what this looks like in a school setting, Simonian says that “middle and high school students in Wellesley, Massachusetts are taught to be on the lookout for ‘unconscious’ racial bias in their classmates.”

“‘We need your help!’ an email to students reads. ‘Your school leaders will be working with you this year on how to be proactive about preventing bias incidents, and how to report them should they occur.’”

“This warped vision of America doesn’t stop at race,” says Simonian.

“In Colorado,” Simonian adds, “first graders are being taught that just because someone looks like a boy doesn’t mean they are. Only they can know who they truly are. Gender is something they choose for themselves based on how masculine or feminine they feel. Or, maybe they’re not fully a boy or a girl, but something in between — whatever that might be.”

Along with portraying global warming as an existential threat, The American Federation of Teachers has fully endorsed the most radical aspects of The Green New Deal. Taken together, this means that many schools are “teaching children that our past is terrible and that they have no future. That, if they are white, they are racist whether they know it or not. If they’re black, they’re victims, whether they experience it or not. That they should constantly question their sexual identity.”

“With all this being drummed into their heads,” Simonian says, “no wonder today’s kids have more psychological problems than any previous generation.”

Simonian then continues to encourage those watching who may think that she is cherry-picking examples or exaggerating to find out for themselves. “When I did, I was shocked to learn that all of this is happening in my school district right now,” Simonian says. “So find out what is being taught in your kids’ school.”

She then advises parents to “take a good, hard look at curricula,” and “ask administrators if they endorse The 1619 Project.” If they are “pushing a ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’ agenda,” “demand to see what materials the school is using.”

“At a minimum get to know your kids’ teachers and principals,” Simonian suggests. “Join the PTA, attend local school board meetings, look for allies among reasonable, like-minded parents.”

“You don’t have to agree with each other on everything. You just have to agree that the brainwashing of our children stops here. Stops now,” Simonian emphasizes.

She concludes by laying out “what our children should be learning.”

“That they must take responsibility for their conduct. That race is the least important aspect of another person. That hard work and rational thought are things we all value. That there is nothing wrong with the bodies they were born into. And that America was founded not to promote racism, but to guarantee sacred liberties and opportunities to its citizens.”

“And it wouldn’t hurt if they learned reading and writing and math, too,” Simonian adds.

