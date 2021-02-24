https://www.oann.com/press-secy-psaki-denies-biden-admin-putting-kids-in-cages/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=press-secy-psaki-denies-biden-admin-putting-kids-in-cages

February 24, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently denied that the Biden administration has been putting migrant children in cages. In a press briefing Tuesday, she was asked whether Joe Biden still sees detention centers as a human rights violation.

The question followed heavy criticism from Biden and Kamala Harris against the Trump administration for detaining unaccompanied migrants at similar facilities while denouncing it as an “inhumane” practice.

During his campaign, Biden said detention facilities for minors should be closed down, adding “we don’t need them.” However, Psaki danced around the issue by claiming the policy is not a replication of the Trump administration’s.

“This is not kids being kept in cages…this is a facility that was opened that’s going to follow the same standards as other HHS facilities,” stated the press secretary. “It is not a replication, certainly not.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defends the administration’s creation and use of “migrant facilities for children” at the southern border: “This is not kids being kept in cages.”

pic.twitter.com/QCJndIYflq — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) February 23, 2021

In addition to the facility in Texas, the Biden administration is also reopening another center in Florida.

