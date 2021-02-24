http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HhUWaeHjzao/

On Wednesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) voiced his criticism of the Democrats’ proposed $1.9 trillion COVID relief package that includes many things not associated with the virus.

Paul told Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” the massive bill is a “big mistake.” He argued now is “not the time to put the country further into debt.”

“At this point, we don’t know what is in it. The rumors rumbling around is that every wish list, every sort of thing the Democrats want to put on the Christmas tree, is going to be in there. Some of it will have to do with COVID, but the bottom line is we don’t have $2 trillion sitting around here, so it’s all going to be borrowed,” Paul outlined. “You know, the idea of stimulus, or bailout, it’s the seen and the unseen. You’ll see the money you get, and you like it. And you ask people, ‘Do you want money?’ And they say, ‘We want money,’ but people don’t see the unforeseen … complications of this down the road — what it does our currency, what it ultimately does to our economy. So, it’s a big mistake, even if they say it’s for legitimate purposes. At this point, I think really, if you want to fix COVID, you open the economy. It’s on the decline. I think we are rounding the bend now. This is not the time to put the country further into debt.”

