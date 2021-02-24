https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/24/rep-marjorie-taylor-greenes-neighbor-in-congress-puts-up-a-transgender-flag-across-the-hallway-to-troll-her/

First of all, if you haven’t heard of the Equality Act, here’s President Biden promoting it:

The Equality Act provides long overdue federal civil rights protections for LGBTQ+ Americans, preventing discrimination in our housing, education, public services, and lending systems. I urge Congress to swiftly pass this historic legislation. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 19, 2021

As “Irreversible Damage” author Abigail Shrier points out, it also stands to erase a lot of women’s sports records:

The Equality Act would eliminate women as a protected category in the law, making it impossible to exclude biological males from women’s safe spaces – women’s shelters, locker rooms, prisons, and women’s & girls’ sports. It’s the greatest threat to women’s rights in generations. https://t.co/IZ14XSHSg9 — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) February 19, 2021

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene opposes the Equality Act, so her neighbor across the hall, Rep. Marie Newman, did what any child would do and put up a transgender flag outside Greene’s office “so she can look at it every time she opens her door.”

Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is “disgusting, immoral, and evil.” Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/dV8FatQFnx — Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) February 24, 2021

Why not put transgender flags in girls’ locker rooms so they can be reminded why they’re sharing them with biological males?

Congress is now just boomer neighbors flighting over the flags outside their houses. https://t.co/ZaC2s6iKWp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 24, 2021

No kidding … they need a homeowners’ association or something to get a handle on all the virtue signaling.

Marjorie Taylor Greene should drop a giant chopped down tree in front of her door. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 24, 2021

Newman will respond by having her dog take a shit outside Taylor Greene’s door. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 24, 2021

“Yo, Qtard, did you egg my fucking wall last night?” — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 24, 2021

We are governed by children. FFS. — Patch Rick (@pat_fancy) February 24, 2021

It’s literally high school….. — Simply Hypocritical (@RageRoyd) February 24, 2021

Children playing silly games while the country goes to hell. — Bob Robertson (@brob34) February 24, 2021

Wow. I know she’s serious when she brushes her hands. — Tim Johnson (@td_johnson) February 24, 2021

I have no idea what politicians do any more. — Sally Forthe (@sally_forthe) February 24, 2021

do these idiots ever actually do any work? — Dead (@IntrusveContact) February 24, 2021

They are acting like the neighbor’s children. The swamp is filled with tadpoles. — Doug Kline (@DougKline7) February 24, 2021

These people are pathetic — whatdayisit (@stephennagy) February 24, 2021

She’s so proud of herself that she’s giddy. — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) February 24, 2021

It’s always a brand new flag out of a bag. — Applied Symphonics (@AppldSymphonics) February 24, 2021

I’m shocked there’s women in congress being catty and passive aggressive. Shocked! — ArmaliteAR-180B 🇻🇦 (@ArSpade) February 24, 2021

This is everyone on the “Nextdoor” app — TheWreckingBall (@BigBallBenny1) February 24, 2021

How about the fact that she had it filmed so she can show all the right people her woke bonafides. — Rob Sharpe (@rsharpe1968) February 24, 2021

I’m not impressed. — Dian Crum (@CrumDian) February 24, 2021

@RepMTG

I expect a thin blue line flag

All previous American flags

All military branches flags

Pow flag — Remember David D, Patrick U, Cannon H, & Royta G (@rymayor) February 24, 2021

Absolutely not. Colin Kaepernick made us all aware that the Betsy Ross flag is racist, and PolitiFact warns that it’s “mostly true” that the thin blue line flag is anti-Black Lives Matter. No way would those be allowed.

We’ve elected children. — topjimmy (@topjimmy) February 24, 2021

For what it’s worth, Greene put up her own video Wednesday explaining her opposition to the Equality Act.

The so-called “Equality” Act will destroy women’s rights, competitive female sports, and religious freedom. It’s completely unconstitutional. OPPOSE! pic.twitter.com/tpbxbEb1tF — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 24, 2021

