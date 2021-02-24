https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/24/rep-marjorie-taylor-greenes-neighbor-in-congress-puts-up-a-transgender-flag-across-the-hallway-to-troll-her/

First of all, if you haven’t heard of the Equality Act, here’s President Biden promoting it:

As “Irreversible Damage” author Abigail Shrier points out, it also stands to erase a lot of women’s sports records:

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene opposes the Equality Act, so her neighbor across the hall, Rep. Marie Newman, did what any child would do and put up a transgender flag outside Greene’s office “so she can look at it every time she opens her door.”

Why not put transgender flags in girls’ locker rooms so they can be reminded why they’re sharing them with biological males?

No kidding … they need a homeowners’ association or something to get a handle on all the virtue signaling.

Absolutely not. Colin Kaepernick made us all aware that the Betsy Ross flag is racist, and PolitiFact warns that it’s “mostly true” that the thin blue line flag is anti-Black Lives Matter. No way would those be allowed.

For what it’s worth, Greene put up her own video Wednesday explaining her opposition to the Equality Act.

