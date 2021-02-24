https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/guyreschenthaler-invade-hongkong-national-security-law/2021/02/24/id/1011417

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Penn., says China capitalized on the opportunity to impose a strict national security law on Hong Kong last summer as the world turned its attention to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

“China turned around and basically invaded Hong Kong, a quasi-independent city-state that was a Democracy, and took over this city-state against international treaties,” Reschenthaler said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Chris Salcedo Show.”

“So, China is capitalizing, they’re on the move and they are becoming increasingly aggressive.”

China in late January arrested more than 50 people under the auspices of Beijing’s new national security law, legislation enacted in June that grants Beijing broad powers to crack down on a variety of political crimes, including meting out life imprisonment for “grave” offenses.

Reschenthaler, a member of the China Task Force, listed China’s human rights atrocities, naval power in the Pacific Ocean and intellectual property transfers as some of the threats America faces from Beijing.

“If you doubt China’s aggression, just look at how they handled this pandemic. We have information that the Chinese locked down (domestic) travel from Wuhan to the rest of mainland China yet allowed international travel from Wuhan, thereby spreading this virus all over the world and creating the worldwide pandemic,” he said. “Then to make matters worse China then capitalized on the pandemic” by invading Hong Kong.

