CUOMO CRATERS: NY Governor’s Approval Rating Plummets as Nursing Home Scandal Spirals
posted by Hannity Staff – 7 hours ago
Angry New Yorkers fumed at Governor Andrew Cuomo in recent days after recent revelations the top Democrat intentionally concealed some nursing home statistics from the federal government during the early days of the CoVID outbreak.
“60% of New Yorkers said that there was wrongdoing in how Cuomo handled nursing homes during the pandemic, a Marist Poll that was released Tuesday found. The poll’s results were first reported by the New York Post,” reports the Daily Caller.
“41% of respondents said that the governor’s handling of nursing homes was unethical but not illegal, and 19% said that Cuomo has done something illegal, the poll found. Just 27% of New Yorkers said that they think Cuomo has not done anything wrong,” adds the DC.
CUOMO IMPLODES: FBI, US Attorney Reportedly Investigating Governor’s Nursing Home Scandal
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.18.21
Federal authorities -including the FBI and at least one US attorney- are reportedly probing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s botched handling of the Big Apple’s CoVID data in local nursing homes.
“The investigation is not yet far along and is focused on top members of Cuomo’s coronavirus task force, the Albany Times-Union reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Neither Cuomo nor any administration official has at this point been accused of any wrongdoing,” reports Fox News.
“Members of Cuomo’s task force include New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker and Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa. The latter drew scrutiny this month after she seemingly admitted the governor’s team withheld information related to COVID-19-related deaths at nursing homes,” adds Fox.
“As we publicly said, DOJ has been looking into this for months. We have been cooperating with them and we will continue to,” Cuomo senior advisor Rich Azzopardi said in a statement.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.