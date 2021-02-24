https://hannity.com/media-room/report-governor-andrew-cuomo-accused-of-sexual-harassment-misconduct-by-ex-aide/

CUOMO CRATERS: NY Governor’s Approval Rating Plummets as Nursing Home Scandal Spirals

posted by Hannity Staff – 7 hours ago

Angry New Yorkers fumed at Governor Andrew Cuomo in recent days after recent revelations the top Democrat intentionally concealed some nursing home statistics from the federal government during the early days of the CoVID outbreak.

“60% of New Yorkers said that there was wrongdoing in how Cuomo handled nursing homes during the pandemic, a Marist Poll that was released Tuesday found. The poll’s results were first reported by the New York Post,” reports the Daily Caller.

“41% of respondents said that the governor’s handling of nursing homes was unethical but not illegal, and 19% said that Cuomo has done something illegal, the poll found. Just 27% of New Yorkers said that they think Cuomo has not done anything wrong,” adds the DC.

