Former President Donald Trump reportedly will condemn his successor’s policies, and refrain from officially announcing intentions to run again in 2024 when addressing the Conservative Political Action Committee on Sunday.

Trump will criticize President Joe Biden for actions to undo the previous administration’s work, including in regard to immigration and China, sources told Fox News.

When he speaks as the CPAC headliner, the former president was expected to shuffle between “warming up to the idea of a 2024 run, and walking right up to the line of announcing another campaign” without declaring his candidacy, according to sources.

Early polls showed Trump holding a comfortable lead in the Republican primary if he runs again.

The annual political conference begins Friday in Orlando, Fla., where Trump will speak on the event’s final day. It will be his first official public appearance since leaving office.

Conservatives and Republicans from around the country will speak during the conference. Those scheduled to appear included Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

In the first weeks of his presidency, Biden signed executive orders that stopped construction of the southern border wall, halted the Keystone XL Pipeline, ended travel bans, and began loosening asylum policies such as the Migrant Protection Protocols.

A potential surge of migrants had prompted Republicans to warn of a crisis at the border.

Supporters will monitor Trump’s speech closely for news regarding ’24, and if he planned to target political opponents in 2022. Axios reported this week the former president will encourage primary challenges to some of his Congressional opponents, such as Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

It remained unclear if Trump would discuss the 2020 election, in which he claimed voter fraud in several key battleground states decided the election for Biden.

Since leaving Washington, D.C., and moving to Palm Beach, Fla., Trump had released several statements, including ones discussing his Senate impeachment trial, and the death of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh. He also surprised supporters with a drive-by during a local Presidents’ Day rally.

