Guatemalan-American Catalina Lauf, a former top adviser to former President Donald Trump, has announced she will challenge Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) to represent the people in the state’s 16th Congressional District.

According to a press release from the Lauf campaign, Kinzinger is “an anti-Trump RINO who has turned his back on the GOP and its conservative values.”

“As President, Donald Trump lifted millions out of poverty, invested historically in our schools, hospitals, and communities, restored America’s status as the strongest nation on earth, and defended the right to life, our Second Amendment, our borders, and our faith,” Lauf said. “Almost 75 million Americans supported that America First Agenda — but it is clear now that Congressman Kinzinger is not one of them.”

In 2020, Lauf ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, however she was defeated in the Republican primary by Jim Oberweis, who ultimately lost to incumbent Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL).

“The curtain has been lifted, and Illinoisans know the truth: Adam Kinzinger is a closet liberal who would be better suited for a job at MSNBC or the Lincoln Project,” Lauf continued. “Without question, he cannot be trusted to stand up for his constituents, for President Trump, or for our shared conservative values.”

“I am proud to announce my candidacy for United States Congress,” she added. “Now more than ever, America needs true conservative leaders to oppose the radical agenda of Joe Biden and continue the legacy of President Trump — and as a former advisor to his Administration, I look forward to carrying that torch.”

Lauf ended her message in the press release by affirming that it is time to “restore real Republican leadership.”

“Together, we will restore real Republican leadership to Illinois’ 16th Congressional District and put an end to the reign of RINOs across this country,” Lauf concluded. “Although the race will be long and difficult, I know that fighting for the people of Illinois and America is a fight worth having.”

Since 2013, Kinzinger has represented Illinois’ 16th District. In 2020, he won re-election with 64.7% of the vote. Kinzinger launched his “Country 1st” PAC in January to challenge republicans still aligned with Donald Trump.

Kinzinger, one of very few Republicans to vote in favor of advancing impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump, claimed earlier this year that every GOP member of the House would do so if the vote were done in secret. The La Salle County Republican Central Committee in Illinois later censured him over his decision to vote in favor of impeaching former President Trump. Kinzinger’s family also denounced him over his impeachment vote.

