A former San Francisco police officer is facing charges after he allegedly chased down an 11-year-old and threatened to shoot him over a doorbell prank.

Police said that the Feb. 12 incident began when a group of young kids were pressing doorbells in their San Rafael, California, neighborhood and running away as a joke. They were reportedly age 10 and 11 years old.

Retired police inspector Dean Taylor didn’t find the prank humorous.

“He described some tomfoolery by the kids where they were absolutely ringing doorbells and running away,” said San Rafael Police Lt. Dan Fink to KPIX-TV.

Police say Taylor got into his car and chased the children.

“The juvenile said that the man got out of his car, was yelling at him, grabbed him by the neck, forced him to the ground, and then ended up pushing him into his vehicle,” Fink said.

Police say Taylor then drove around with the boy against his will. The juvenile victim told police that Taylor threatened to “put a bullet in his head” if he ever pulled the same prank again.

When he couldn’t find the boy’s parents, Taylor dropped the 11-year-old off at a street corner. He ran home and told his parents what happened. Police said that the boy’s neck was red from where Taylor allegedly grabbed him.

Police later arrested Taylor at his home.

“There is no excuse for chasing down kids, for using force on kids, the threats were obviously way out of line and illegal,” Fink said.

Taylor resigned from his position as a golf coach at San Rafael High School on Tuesday, according to the KPIX report. He denied that he ever threatened the child or grabbed him.

An attorney for Taylor said that the man had been trying to rest from a surgery when the kids played the prank on him.

