https://www.theepochtimes.com/romney-thinks-trump-would-win-2024-gop-nomination-if-he-ran-for-president_3709019.html

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Tuesday said he believes former President Donald Trump will be the Republican presidential nominee for the third time if he runs for president in 2024.

“I think he’d win the nomination, if he runs. I mean, a lot can happen between now and 2024, and I’m not great at predicting,” Romney said in an online discussion.

“I don’t really know what will happen there. But I look at the polls, and the polls show that among the names being floated as potential contenders in 2024, if you put President Trump in there among Republicans, he wins in a landslide.”

Romney said Trump, who left office on Jan. 20 as Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in, “has, by far, the largest voice and a big impact in my party.”

“I expect he will continue playing the role. I don’t know if he’ll run in 2024 or not. But if he does, I’m pretty sure he will win the nomination,” he said.

Jason Miller, a Trump adviser, noted Romney’s comments, writing in a tweet, “Even Mitt gets it.”

Romney, a consistent Trump critic, and the only Republican in either chamber to vote against the former president in both impeachment efforts, said he does not see himself voting for Trump.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) speaks to reporters as senators take a dinner break while arguments continue in former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, at the Capitol in Washington on Feb. 10, 2021. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo)

“I haven’t voted for him in the past. And I would probably be getting behind somebody who I thought more represented the tiny wing of the Republican Party that I represent,” he added.

Trump said last week that it’s “too early to say” whether he will launch another bid for the nation’s highest office.

“But I see a lot of great polls out there, that’s for sure,” Trump told Newsmax, adding: “We have tremendous support. I won’t say yet but we have tremendous support and I’m looking at poll numbers that are through the roof. I’m the only guy who gets impeached and my numbers go up.”

Trump’s daughter-in-law and former senior adviser, Lara Trump, said over the weekend that the former president “has told us to stay tuned and that this is not over for him, and he has indicated that he probably would be interested in running again in 2024.”

“He is really the person that everyone will continue to turn to, in order to help them get across the line, whether we’re talking about 2022 or beyond,” she added. “I think this man has changed politics, and he has changed our party, the Republican Party. There is no doubt about it.”

Janita Kan and Isabel Van Brugen contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

