The White House on Wednesday signaled support for Office of Management and Budget nominee Neera Tanden after her Senate confirmation vote was rescheduled.

“Neera Tanden is a leading policy expert who brings critical qualifications to the table during this time of unprecedented crisis,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Twitter.

She also has important perspective and values, understanding firsthand the powerful difference policy can make in the lives of those going through hard times. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 24, 2021

The Senate Homeland Security Committee vote was scheduled for 10:00 a.m. EST Wednesday but was postponed early Wednesday morning. The decision may show that the White House does not have the votes to confirm Tanden in a close 50-50 split Senate.

Tanden has faced opposition from moderate Senators Mitt Romney (R-UT), Joe Manchin (D-WV), and Susan Collins (R-ME), citing her partisan history of activism and vitriol on social media against prominent political figures.

But the White House argued that Tanden still had support from special interest lobbyists.

“She has a broad spectrum of support, ranging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to labor unions, and has a strong record of working with both parties that we expect to grow in President Biden’s cabinet as the first South Asian woman to lead OMB,” Psaki said.

Tanden could withdraw her name from consideration for the job if the White House fails to find a Senate Republican willing to support her.

