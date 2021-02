There at least 10 one-liners in this exchange from a few hours ago

Shorter highlight…

There’s nothing more important that we can do—for the future of this country—than open schools.

President Biden has flip-flopped on this issue like a banked catfish, and a generation of kids is at risk here. pic.twitter.com/dgxTlLwuf1

— John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) February 24, 2021