The roll-over crash that injured Tiger Woods on Tuesday morning is under investigation as an accident and authorities don’t plan to bring any charges against the famous golf player, Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a video conference on Wednesday.

Woods was driving a 2021 SUV in the Palos Verdes area of Los Angeles County when he struck a median, crossed into opposing traffic and then hit a curb, said the sheriff. Once the SUV hit the curb, it rolled over several times and took out a tree before finally coming to a halt at an embankment about 30 yards from the street.

“This is purely an accident,” said Villanueva, who also explained the car was driving on a downhill curve in an area that has had “quite a few accidents over the years.” He later added: “We don’t contemplate any charges whatsoever in this crash. This remains an accident — accident is not a crime.”

According to ESPN, Woods, who lives in Florida, was in the Los Angeles area to host a golf tournament over the weekend, but he ended up staying longer for a photoshoot that included Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Woods was on his way to the photoshoot in an SUV sponsored by the tournament when the accident occurred.

In a statement released Tuesday night, TGR Ventures, where Woods serves as CEO and founder, explained that Woods had suffered serious injuries to his right leg that required emergency surgery but was now “awake, responsive and recovering” at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

“Mr Woods suffered significant Orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center,” said Dr. Anish Mahajan, chief medical officer in a statement. “Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia.”

“Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling,” added Dr. Mahajan.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzales, who reached Woods before other first-responders, managed to engage with Woods at the scene of the accident and noted that he was conscious and alert. “The nature of his vehicle, the fact that he was wearing a seat belt — I would say that it greatly increased the likelihood that it saved his life,” said Gonzales, reports KTLA-5. “It’s very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive.”

First responders removed Woods through the windshield of the SUV with an axe and a halligan bar. Villanueva said that there was no evidence Woods was impaired while driving. “He was lucid, no odor of alcohol, no evidence of any medication, narcotics, or anything like that,” said the sheriff.

