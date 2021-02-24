https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/24/shh-dont-tell-kamala-harris-the-biden-administration-to-reopen-concentration-camp-for-children-in-homestead-fla/

The Biden administration will reportedly reopen a facility in Homestead, Fla. for migrant children that was much criticized during the Trump administration, which has some Dem and activist groups asking questions:

I have a lot of questions and concerns about the reopening of the Homestead detention facility that center around the children’s health and physical safety, education, family reunification and more.https://t.co/6zIkFCBCOS — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) February 24, 2021

If you recall, this facility was specifically referred to as a concentration camp by Elizabeth Warren and others during the Dem primaries:

Elizabeth Warren calls the Homestead ‘concentration camp’ that was opened by Barack Obama in 2015 a ‘stain on our country’ https://t.co/hsCKQsRyIz — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 26, 2019

Sen. Kamala Harris visited the facility herself back in 2019, saying “families belong together”:

Sen. Kamala Harris visits Homestead, FL migrant facility: “Families belong together. And babies deserve to have their parents with them. Okay? And we’re going to fight for your family to be together.” pic.twitter.com/irGsSxySux — The Hill (@thehill) June 29, 2019

And “They do not deserve to be treated like criminals”:

These kids have done nothing wrong. They do not deserve to be treated like criminals. pic.twitter.com/D8cCRTsSxF — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 29, 2019

She even brought it up at the debate!

During her appearance in the Democratic Debate in Detroit a few moments ago, Sen. Kamala Harris mentioned her visit to the Homestead Detention Center. You can see parts of her visit to the site last month here: https://t.co/7vyTzto3Mw #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/3EvxXjaZQE — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) August 1, 2019

As did every other Dem running at the time:

Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Kirsten Gillibrand, Julian Castro, John Hickenlooper and Marianne Williamson visited Homestead, the country’s only for-profit detention facility housing migrant children https://t.co/paDp5FJozS by @lisettevoytko pic.twitter.com/GGGTT3yqto — Forbes (@Forbes) June 29, 2019

She vowed to “end all for-profit detention centers” even:

I went to the Homestead detention center to see firsthand the horror of Trump’s family separation policy and was denied entry. Under the Harris Administration, I will end all for-profit detention centers and ensure kids are where they belong, with their families. https://t.co/5k1bckQ6P3 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 28, 2019

The far-left Families Belong Together is not happy with the reopening of the facility, tweeting that the “broken promises of the Biden administration are piling up”:

President Biden just announced his plans to reopen Homestead — a jail for migrant children with a notorious history of abuse. The broken promises of the Biden administration are piling up. THREAD: https://t.co/X2jZgLWUhg — Families Belong Together (@fams2gether) February 23, 2021

Homestead is a child migrant detention center run by a for-profit corporation — infamous for its history of abuse, neglect, overcrowding, and more. 2/ — Families Belong Together (@fams2gether) February 23, 2021

Detaining children is unacceptable — no matter who is in office. The conditions in these jails are inhumane and dangerous. Worst of all, locking more children up will separate them from their families yet again. 3/ — Families Belong Together (@fams2gether) February 23, 2021

There is no reason we need to keep separating children from their families. And there is no end to family separation in sight until we have bold action to reunite families and put an end to this horrific practice once and for all. 4/ — Families Belong Together (@fams2gether) February 23, 2021

To make matters worse, ICE continues to deport Black migrants every single day, sending them directly into danger during a pandemic, even after President Biden promised an end to deportations when he took office. 5/ — Families Belong Together (@fams2gether) February 23, 2021

Families Belong Together is fighting to end family separation and detention. Our fight has never been about politics. It is about our values as a country and how we treat children & families in need. 6/ — Families Belong Together (@fams2gether) February 23, 2021

What we do know: Locking children in cages and separating them from their families is dangerous and has long-term impact. We have every intention of holding the Biden administration accountable to their promises to protect and reunite these families immediately. 7/ — Families Belong Together (@fams2gether) February 23, 2021

But it has a new name, so that makes it ok?

Homestead will now be called the Biscayne Influx Care Facility?https://t.co/YULUglKxXN — Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) February 24, 2021

***

Tags:

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

