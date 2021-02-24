https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/540345-sinema-goes-viral-for-wearing-dangerous-creature-sweater-on-senate-floor

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) went viral on Tuesday for wearing a pink “Dangerous Creature” sweater while presiding on the Senate floor.

The statement piece caused such a stir that Sen. Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyRomney: ‘Pretty sure’ Trump would win 2024 GOP nomination if he ran for president Overnight Health Care: COVID-19 vaccine makers pledge massive supply increase | Biden health nominee faces first Senate test | White House defends reopening of facility for migrant kids On The Money: Schumer urges Democrats to stick together on .9T bill | Collins rules out GOP support for Biden relief plan | Powell fights inflation fears MORE (R-Utah) was caught on a microphone telling her: “You’re breaking the internet.”

“Good,” the Democrat responded with a shrug.

The sweater was from a U.K. brand called Iggy and Burt, which thanked the senator for choosing to support an independent brand “and make a statement!”

The phrase is a reference to the famous Lisa Kleypas quote “a well-read woman is a dangerous creature.”

The $136 sweaters were sold out on one online retailer. However, the brand said they are now available for pre-order.

Sinema has emerged as a style icon during her time on Capitol Hill. She is regularly seen wearing colorful dresses, glasses and lipstick. During coronavirus lockdowns last year, the blonde Arizonan began wearing bright wigs to cover her darker hues while also reminding her constituents to avoid salons.

Dozens of social media users, including “The View” co-host and Arizona native Meghan McCain Meghan Marguerite McCainMeghan McCain calls for Biden to remove Fauci Van Jones felt ‘ambushed’ by ‘The View’ hosts: report Meghan McCain urges GOP to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from committee MORE, took to Twitter to compliment and applaud Sinema’s style choice.

However, some took the opportunity to criticize the centrist Sinema over her reluctance to scrap the filibuster or to include a minimum wage hike in the COVID-19 relief bill.

I assume this refers to how she is dangerous to anyone who needs higher wages, a path to citizenship, COVID relief, protection against racially discriminatory voter suppression law or collective bargaining rights (due to her opposition to filibuster reform) — Dubbus (@_dubbus) February 23, 2021

Dangerous to whom? The Democrats? Dangerous to what? Unless it’s to the Jim Crow filibuster & white supremacists, this is some lame-ass posturing. — Erin You Ain’t Pro Life Without A Mask Conroy (@chargrille) February 23, 2021

