It’s not your imagination and it’s not hyperbole: The nation is as politically divided today as at any point in the last century.

President BidenJoe BidenHoyer: House will vote on COVID-19 relief bill Friday Pence huddles with senior members of Republican Study Committee Powell pushes back on GOP inflation fears MORE captured 224 congressional districts in the 2020 elections, compared to 211 won by former President Trump Donald TrumpRomney: ‘Pretty sure’ Trump would win 2024 GOP nomination if he ran for president Pence huddles with senior members of Republican Study Committee Trump says ‘no doubt’ Tiger Woods will be back after accident MORE. Only 16 districts — nine held by Republicans, seven by Democrats — split their vote between the presidential contest and congressional races.

That’s a little under 4 percent of the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. To put that in historical context, as recently as 1988, a third of congressional districts split their vote between presidential and House elections. The percentage of split-ticket districts hasn’t been this low since 1920, according to research from Brookings.

The lines along which the United States is divided are shifting, and the two party coalitions are evolving to define the future of politics for the next decade or more. If the last decade was replete with reminders that demographics were destiny, the coming years will show that density is determinative.

Here are six charts that illustrate where we are, and where we’re headed — and a note of thanks to the team at Daily Kos Elections, who crunched the numbers to show presidential election results by congressional district for each of the last three national elections:

Democrats dominate in diverse districts

Biden’s biggest advantages came in districts where the population is the most diverse. Many of the districts that performed best for Biden are centered in the densest cities in America — places like New York, where he took more than 80 percent of the vote in seven districts, or California, where he scored that high in urban districts held by Reps. Barbara Lee Barbara Jean LeeHillicon Valley: Companies urge action at SolarWinds hearing | Facebook lifts Australian news ban | Biden to take action against Russia in ‘weeks’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by The AIDS Institute – Tanden’s odds plummet to lead OMB Biden, lawmakers mark John Lewis’s 81st birthday: ‘May we carry on his mission’ MORE (D), Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassLobbying world Democrats point fingers on whether Capitol rioters had inside help Rep. Bass tweets photo of Trump in response to FBI call for information on rioters MORE (D) and Jimmy Gomez Jimmy GomezRobert F. Kennedy Jr. anti-vaccine posts test tech crackdown pledge Democrats blast Facebook over anti-vaccine pages Greene vows to ‘never back down’ in face of criticism over past remarks MORE (D), as well as Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiFive big takeaways on the Capitol security hearings Curator estimates Capitol art damage from mob totals K Democrats want businesses to help get LGBT bill across finish line MORE (D).

But he ultimately owes his presidency to densely packed swing-state districts. Outside of Washington, D.C., Biden did best in Rep. Dwight Evans Dwight (Dewey) EvansHouse Democrats introduce bill to invest 0 billion in STEM research and education Will the next coronavirus relief package leave essential workers behind? Bipartisan GROCER Act would give tax break to frontline workers MORE’s (D-Pa.) district, Center City and West Philadelphia, where he took 91.3 percent of the vote. He won 86.2 percent in Georgia’s 5th District, represented by Rep. Nikema Williams (D). And he claimed almost 80 percent in districts held by Reps. Brenda Lawrence Brenda Lulenar LawrenceDemocrats urge Biden FDA to drop in-person rule for abortion pill Hillicon Valley: FBI chief says Russia is trying to interfere in election to undermine Biden | Treasury Dept. sanctions Iranian government-backed hackers Lawmakers call for expanded AI role in education, business to remain competitive MORE (D) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibJamaal Bowman’s mother dies of COVID-19: ‘I share her legacy with all of you’ Democrats urge Biden FDA to drop in-person rule for abortion pill LIVE COVERAGE: Senate opens Trump’s second impeachment trial MORE (D) in Detroit.

Without those huge margins, Biden may not have carried Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan, states critical to his path to 270 electoral votes.

Trump, on the other hand, did best in districts where white voters are the overwhelming majority. Of the 25 districts in which Trump performed best, only nine were less than 70 percent white — and all nine of those districts are in Texas and Oklahoma, where Republicans performed well among Hispanic voters.

Democrats built an education gap

Perhaps the most substantial realignment that has taken place during the Trump years is happening among voters with a college degree.

Among the 40 districts with the highest levels of the population with a bachelor’s degree, House Democrats hold 37 seats — and Biden won 38. He came within 1.2 percentage points of winning the other two Republican-held, highly-educated districts, held by Reps. Ann Wagner Ann Louise WagnerHouse panel spars over GameStop frenzy, trading apps Republicans rally to keep Cheney in power Capitol Police tribute turns political MORE (R-Mo.) and Van Taylor Van TaylorSix ways to visualize a divided America House approves rules package for new Congress House Republicans who didn’t sign onto the Texas lawsuit MORE (R-Texas).

Biden won substantially in districts where the fewest residents have bachelor’s degrees too — primarily because most of those districts are heavily diverse. Biden won 13 of the 15 least well-educated districts in the country, though he got blown out in the only two of those districts in which fewer than half of residents are not white.

Those two districts tell their own story of a changing America: They are held by Reps. Hal Rogers Harold (Hal) Dallas RogersSix ways to visualize a divided America READ: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results House Republicans who didn’t sign onto the Texas lawsuit MORE (R-Ky.) and Carol Miller Carol Devine MillerSix ways to visualize a divided America House GOP campaign arm rolls out new leadership team READ: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results MORE (R-W.Va.), members whose constituents are more than 95 percent white.

As recently as 2017, registered Republicans outnumbered registered Democrats in Rogers’s southeastern Kentucky district by a margin of 100,000. Today, Rogers represents 730,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats. Miller is just the fourth Republican to represent her southern West Virginia district since the Roosevelt administration, and if she wins reelection in 2022 she would be the first three-term Republican to hold the seat since the Depression.

Trump’s best districts, on the other hand, are all seats with the highest levels of white voters who do not have a college degree. Biden did not win a single district where more than 65 percent of the population over the age of 25 was made up of non-college whites.

Biden won 51 percent of the vote in Ohio’s 13th District, home of Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanSix Capitol Police officers suspended, others investigated after Capitol riot Former Ohio GOP chairwoman Jane Timken launches Senate bid Ohio businessman Mike Gibbons steps down from super PAC as he weighs Senate bid MORE (D), where 64.7 percent of the population over 25 lacks a college degree.

Trump’s coalition bled Mormons and the suburbs

In 2012, Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyRomney: ‘Pretty sure’ Trump would win 2024 GOP nomination if he ran for president Overnight Health Care: COVID-19 vaccine makers pledge massive supply increase | Biden health nominee faces first Senate test | White House defends reopening of facility for migrant kids On The Money: Schumer urges Democrats to stick together on .9T bill | Collins rules out GOP support for Biden relief plan | Powell fights inflation fears MORE scored 61 percent of the vote in Georgia’s 6th District. In 2020, Biden won the district with 55 percent — a 16-point swing in just eight years. The once-Republican district in the Atlanta suburbs also reelected Rep. Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathLawmakers commemorate one-year anniversary of Arbery’s killing House Judiciary Democrats ask Pence to invoke 25th Amendment to remove Trump On The Trail: Eight takeaways from Georgia’s stunning election results MORE (D), who first won her seat in the 2018 midterms.

Across the nation, the districts where Trump trailed Romney’s 2012 performance the most were suburban districts, held by members like Reps. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-Ga.), Sean Casten Sean CastenLawmaker calls Robinhood helpline to make point about customer service On The Money: House panel spars over GameStop, Robinhood | Manchin meets with advocates for wage | Yellen says go big, GOP says hold off House panel spars over GameStop frenzy, trading apps MORE (D-Ill.), Jennifer Wexton Jennifer Lynn WextonWexton, Speier call for revamp of clearance process to screen for extremist views Former GOP lawmaker says party should denounce Marjorie Taylor Greene Push for permanent fencing at Capitol draws resistance MORE (D-Va.) and Sharice Davids Sharice DavidsLawmakers wager barbecue, sweets and crab claws ahead of Super Bowl Biden: Federal government ‘has long-broken promises to Native American tribes’ Overnight Energy: Biden makes historic pick with Haaland for Interior | Biden set to tap North Carolina official to lead EPA | Gina McCarthy forges new path as White House climate lead MORE (D-Kan.) — all of whom won Republican-held seats in 2018 or 2020.

Wonder why Democrats put a special emphasis on Texas in 2020? Of the 15 districts that swung hardest away from Republican presidential candidates between Romney 2012 and Trump 2020, a whopping seven are in the Lone Star State.

Democrats have already captured seats now held by Reps. Lizzie Fletcher (D) and Colin Allred (D), but they may have room to grow in fast-growing, well-educated and diverse suburbs held by Taylor and Reps. Beth Van Duyne (R), Dan Crenshaw Daniel CrenshawTexas lawmakers’ tweets mocking California power outages resurface amid winter storm Will the post-Trump GOP party be coming anytime soon? NBA mandates all teams must play national anthem MORE (R), Troy Nehls (R) and Michael Burgess Michael Clifton BurgessCapitol Police tribute turns political K Street navigates virtual inauguration week READ: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results MORE (R). Biden came within 2 points of winning all but Burgess’s district.

Remember those pre-election stories questioning whether members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints couldn’t stomach Trump’s behavior? All four of Utah’s congressional districts were among those that swung hardest away from Trump, by between 12 and 18 points. That may be because Romney did unusually well among fellow Mormons, but 3 out of 4 Republican members of Congress from Utah outperformed Trump by substantial margins.

On the other end of the spectrum, the districts that moved most toward Republicans between Romney and Trump’s reelection are virtually all located in Rust Belt states where ancestral and conservative Democrats now align with the GOP.

Trump scored nearly three-quarters of the vote in Rep. Bill Johnson William (Bill) Leslie JohnsonFormer Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel jumps into Senate race READ: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results Jason Smith set to serve as top Republican on House Budget Committee MORE’s (R-Ohio) district, along the border with West Virginia. Johnson holds a seat once held by former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland (D). Among the eight districts that swung more than 10 points toward Trump, only two — Missouri’s 8th District and Florida’s 24th — are not in states likely to lose congressional districts in the next round of reapportionment.

Democrats’ rural red lights

Though there are a historically tiny number of crossover districts, there are still some seats where incumbent members of Congress vastly outperform the top of the ticket. Those are the districts that would be vulnerable to a party switch once the popular incumbent calls it quits.

Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) ran more than 8 points ahead of Biden, in one of the few districts to split its ticket this year. Reps. Ron Kind Ronald (Ron) James KindHouse Republican campaign arm rolls out target list for midterms Five centrist Democrats oppose Pelosi for Speaker in tight vote Pelosi wins Speakership for fourth time in dramatic vote MORE (D-Wis.) and Matt Cartwright Matthew (Matt) Alton CartwrightWill Biden continue NASA’s Artemis program to return to the moon? House Democrats pick Aguilar as No. 6 leader in next Congress Democrats to determine leaders after disappointing election MORE (D-Pa.) each ran more than 4 points ahead of Biden in districts Trump carried.

Analyzing the difference between a House Democrat’s performance and Biden’s performance in the same district hints at some intriguing trends, even in safely blue districts. Rep. Ed Case Edward (Ed) CaseMORE (D-Hawaii) won a comeback bid with 72 percent of the vote in his Oahu-based district, 8 points better than Biden did there. Rep. David Cicilline David CicillineDemocrats want businesses to help get LGBT bill across finish line This week: House to vote on Biden’s .9 trillion coronavirus bill Biden urges swift passage of Equality Act MORE (D-R.I.) outran Biden by 7 points.

On the other hand, Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarJamaal Bowman’s mother dies of COVID-19: ‘I share her legacy with all of you’ To address global fragility, we must start locally Omar calls for released Saudi women’s rights activist to be allowed to leave country MORE (D-Minn.) underperformed Biden by almost 16 points in Minneapolis, though she still won with a comfortable 65 percent of the vote.

A note about this chart: The darker the blue, the better a House Democratic candidate ran against Biden’s vote share. The redder the seat, the better Biden did against the House Democrat. The lightest blue — districts held by Reps. Terri Sewell Terrycina (Terri) Andrea SewellHouse panel advances portion of relief package that includes ,400 checks Democrats were united on top issues this Congress — but will it hold? Lobbying world MORE (D-Ala.) or Richard Neal Richard Edmund NealTrump closer to legal jeopardy after court ruling on tax returns Supreme Court declines to shield Trump’s tax returns from Manhattan DA Schumer vows Democrats will dual-track coronavirus bill with impeachment trial MORE (D-Mass.) — are seats where the incumbent ran unopposed. Several incumbents in California, like Pelosi, Gomez and Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D), ran behind Biden, but only because they faced Democratic challengers after the state’s top-two primary.

Where Republicans ran ahead of Trump

House Republicans beat expectations to gain seats in 2020 in part by running well ahead of their incumbent president in key swing districts.

Reps. Young Kim (R-Calif.), David Valadao David Goncalves ValadaoDCCC releases Spanish-language ads hitting GOP on QAnon Here are the GOP lawmakers censured by Republicans for impeaching Trump Scars of Capitol attack permeate high-security inauguration MORE (R-Calif.), Michelle Steel (R-Calif.) and Maria E. Salazar (R-Fla.) all beat sitting Democrats by running between 3 and 6 points ahead of Trump. Then again, the GOP also clawed back seats now held by Reps. Burgess Owens (R-Utah), Nancy Mace Nancy MaceWill the post-Trump GOP party be coming anytime soon? House GOP campaign arm rolls out new leadership team Ocasio-Cortez thanks Capitol Police amid criticism of her riot experience MORE (R-S.C.), Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) and Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) who ran well behind Trump — a signal of just how bad the 2018 midterms were for the GOP.

Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) was the standout of the year: She ran more than 10 points behind Trump, but she ousted the longest-standing Blue Dog Democrat still in Congress, Rep. Collin Peterson Collin Clark PetersonOn The Trail: The political losers of 2020 OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump admin to sell oil leases at Arctic wildlife refuge before Biden takes office |Trump administration approves controversial oil testing method in Gulf of Mexico | Rep. Scott wins House Agriculture Committee gavel Rep. David Scott wins House Agriculture Committee gavel MORE (D), in a district that trended heavily away from Democrats in the past decade.

Of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection, nine ran ahead of Trump in the 2020 elections. Three — Reps. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerKinzinger: GOP will ‘be a minority party forever’ if we keep supporting Trump Top firms slash donations to candidates by 90 percent: analysis Political purists bring ‘cancel culture’ to the Republican Party MORE (R-Ill.), Dan Newhouse Daniel (Dan) Milton NewhouseHere are the GOP lawmakers censured by Republicans for impeaching Trump Upton becomes first member of Congress to vote to impeach two presidents The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump impeached again; now what? MORE (R-Wash.) and John Katko John Michael KatkoHouse GOP warns Biden against lifting sanctions on Iran House Republican calls on Biden to boycott Beijing Olympics Hearings examine consequences of massive SolarWinds breach MORE (R-N.Y.) — ran about 8 points ahead of the president.

The one who ran behind Trump: House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyHouse GOP warns Biden against lifting sanctions on Iran Cheney rejects Trump’s ‘America First’ foreign policy as dangerous isolationism Liz Cheney: GOP must not ‘trivialize’ gravity of Capitol riot MORE (R-Wyo.).

