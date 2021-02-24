https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/24/sorry-mom-washington-post-columnist-tired-of-pregnant-women-on-tv-shows-not-getting-abortions/

Washington Post contributing columnist Kate Cohen does have a point: You rarely see a TV character who finds out she’s unintentionally pregnant choose to have an abortion, and if she did, it would be one of those “very special episodes.” But then again, why is that? TV writers are a liberal bunch, and yet they often leave abortion off the table. Could there be a reason?

In any case, Cohen is tired of it. She writes that she stormed into her daughter’s room after the sixth episode of the Netflix series “Atypical” and said, “Please tell me the therapist is not going to have that baby.” Her daughter then shrugged sympathetically and said, “Sorry, Mom.”

WaPo columnist frustrated by lack of fictional abortions pic.twitter.com/EOgUSEwHTS — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) February 24, 2021

“Dammit! I was hoping that the young, professional woman, upon learning she was pregnant right after her jerky boyfriend left her, might decide to have an abortion. Instead, it turns out, she doesn’t even consider it,” Cohen writes, adding, “I am so tired of this.”

Which one is it liberals? Abortion on demand, without apology, regardless of term? Or are we going with the fiction that “no one likes abortion”?

What the @washingtonpost columnist is really frustrated about is the lack of indoctrination for infanticide/abortion and lack of desensitivity training towards killing an innocent life for the crime of living. The fact that she already desensitized her own daughter is disturbing — Politics Matter (@Politics_Matter) February 24, 2021

This makes me want to vomit.

“Dammit! More women need to kill their babies on TV! Just like we want them to do in real life!” This woman is a truly loathsome human being. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) February 24, 2021

Why on earth would she be upset about that? I don’t understand people. — the deadly river Neva (@pipandbaby) February 24, 2021

What’s the factual, statistical basis for saying that most women with unplanned pregnancies decide to abort? — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) February 24, 2021

GREAT question — also, original piece seems unclear on how few pregnancies are “planned” or thought of in that way. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 24, 2021

Isn’t this really just being mad the woman in question made “a choice”? Seems like the columnist is wishing there wasn’t a choice to make… — Alexander Pollock (@giyanks22) February 24, 2021

“Hi, I’m Kate, and I think a professional person making a choice for herself is wrong unless it’s my choice for her.” — PollyG (@PollyGHHC) February 24, 2021

Imagine storming into your daughter’s room over that. One Karen raising another. — Evan (@EvanRVice) February 24, 2021

They’re ghouls. America better be paying attention, because these weirdos are telling us exactly who they are. We’re being warned. — J.R.S (@_JRS79) February 24, 2021

This is a mother, no less, talking to her daughter. Do women wonder about that? About telling their children, essentially, “you’re lucky to be alive. If it were inconvenient for me, you wouldn’t be?” Do they stop and think, or would thinking about it require re-programing? — Anna Wellisz (@Anna_unbound) February 24, 2021

“I can’t believe that woman would throw away her only chance at happiness and fulfillment by having a baby” I said to my daughter — Moves Product (@tomabella) February 24, 2021

Imagine that: A strong, independent woman decides to lift the heaviest burden possible, does it, and overcomes the obstacles of life. And they’re /mad/ about that. So much for female empowerment from these types. — Gulag Demolition Troop #696 (@NachT666) February 24, 2021

It’s a strange thing to be publicly frustrated with during these times… — ✨Visurant✨ (@vizurantvis) February 24, 2021

Does she watch Cider House Rules to lift her spirits? — Jonathan Grella (@JonathanGrella) February 24, 2021

Guess she didn’t watch Murphy Brown. — Jon Kavanagh (@jon_kavanagh) February 24, 2021

My crazy ex-girlfriend

Orange is the New Black

Jane the Virgin

Scandal

GLOW

Grey’s Anatomy

Workin’ Moms

Shrill

VEEP

Call the Midwife

13 Reasons Why

Bull And so on. all feature characters who get abortions. we really arguing pro-abortion views are underrepresented in pop media? https://t.co/BeFwhn7vK0 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) February 24, 2021

It is their high sacrament, so it makes sense. — FIX YOUR UNIT OF ACCOUNT (@PostmilBTC) February 24, 2021

You’d think she’d be satisfied with the millions of non-fictional abortions every year — Mark Pawz (@Pawz_Man) February 24, 2021

This is a sickness… — James 🇺🇲 (@JamesHuskers) February 24, 2021

Ummmmmm. Actually, lots and lots of women with unplanned pregnancies do have the baby. Honestly. — Rebecca F. Miller (@FlatheadMama) February 24, 2021

Maybe also it’s because killing a baby doesn’t make good TV whereas having one does — PM (@pippobuonowanab) February 24, 2021

Truth: much more interesting and inspiring stories are had when a baby lives. Those other stories which glamorize a career over an innocent life can be well done but they always have a grating emptiness — what if the unborn girl had lived? — Tomaso (@Tomasolatido) February 24, 2021

Whether you’re for or against abortion – most of the time, making a character get an abortion in those situations would just be bad story-telling. Character gets pregnant, character has an abortion instead of keeping the baby, the end. 🤷‍♀️ — Angela Zielinski (@angelazinypsi) February 24, 2021

Is this for real?? That’s just sick and disgusting! — Chris Bonnick (@BonnickC) February 24, 2021

I’d bet money this woman has had an abortion and wants her entertainment to validate her decision. — Andrew 🇺🇸 (@AndrewLoeschner) February 24, 2021

Unbelievably sickening — Mike Edwards (@Impeach46now) February 24, 2021

“Nobody is pro-abortion”. — Paulius (@Paulius152) February 24, 2021

