https://www.theblaze.com/news/south-dakota-gov-noem-calls-on-ag-to-resign-after-reviewing-evidence-of-fatal-crash

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has called on her state’s Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg — a fellow Republican — to resign, days after he was charged with three misdemeanors in connection with him fatally hitting a pedestrian with his car last year.

Noem made her statement on the same day she made public interviews investigators conducted with Ravnsborg in the aftermath of the crash, which revealed disturbing new details.

What are the details?

In September, Ravnsborg struck and killed Joseph Boever, 55, with his vehicle while driving home from a political event late at night. The attorney general called 911 to report the crash and stated that he hit “something,” then expressed his “shock” the next day at discovering that he hit a human and not a deer.

Last week, Ravnsborg was charged with one count each of operating a vehicle while using a mobile or electronic device, a lane driving violation for driving outside of his lane, and careless driving. He was spared criminal charges in connection with Boever’s death, prosecutors said, because the facts in the case did not warrant manslaughter or vehicular homicide charges.

Then on Tuesday, Gov. Noem tweeted, “Now that the investigation has closed and charges have been filed, I believe the Attorney General should resign. I have reviewed the material we are releasing, starting today, and I encourage others to review it as well.”

Others did review it, including several members of the media.

The Daily Mail reported that footage from Ravnsborg’s second interview with investigators “reveals how detectives told Ravnsborg that Boever’s glasses had been found inside his car after the accident — and ‘the only way for them to get there is through the windshield.'”

“His face was in your windshield, Jason,” one investigator said. “Think about that.”

“They’re Joe’s glasses,” an agent reiterated. “So that means his face came through your windshield.”

Ravnsborg replied, “I was thinking that his face did not come through because I thought there would have been blood. I did not see anything. I mean…it was just…Again, I was looking to get to the side. I did not. See. Anything.”

After charges were filed against Ravnsborg, a spokesman said the attorney general has no plans to resign.

Anything else?

Also on Tuesday, a bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers filed a resolution in the House to impeach the attorney general for “his crimes or misdemeanors in office causing the death” of Boever, NBC News reported.

GOP state Rep. Will Mortensen, who represents the area where Boever was killed and sponsored the resolution, explained, “When we started looking through and thinking about the duties that the attorney general owes to the people of South Dakota, and I think he owes a special duty to protect the people and uphold the laws. And I think that the actions in these incidents fell short of that duty.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

