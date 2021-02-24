https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/24/star-wars-actress-and-emotionally-distant-jedi-daisy-ridley-criticizes-ted-cruz-for-going-to-cancun/

“Star Wars” actress Daisy Ridley, who played the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine in the last three films, called out Sen. Ted Cruz for traveling to Cancun, Mexico during the winter freeze that left millions of Texans without power earlier this month.

“I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi… who doesn’t leave their state when it’s having a terrible time,” she said, apparently in reference to a tweet from Sen. Cruz defending Gina Carano:

You might enjoy this one, Twitter. Daisy Ridley responds to @TedCruz’s not-so-subtle attempt at dissing her Star Wars heroine Rey. “I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi… who doesn’t leave their state when it’s having a terrible time.” pic.twitter.com/jijTmfbfFZ — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) February 24, 2021

The “emotionally tortured Jedi” is his line from this tweet:

Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi. She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney canceled her. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 11, 2021

Carano thanked Sen. Cruz for the kind words back then:

Thank you Ted. 💜 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) February 12, 2021

And she defended Sen. Cruz after her former “Mandalorian” co-star Pablo Pascal shared his office number:

Gina Carano calls out “Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal for sharing Ted Cruz’s number https://t.co/jXWTlaJpcU — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 23, 2021

So, who’s ready for the Daisy Ridley smackdown next? (RAISES HAND)

