(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A black freshman at Washington DC’s American University recently referred to white students returning to campus as an “invasive species.”

AU is open for “temporary” housing for half of the spring semester, which means approximately 1,250 students will be living on campus between March and May.

Kayla Kelly writes in The Eagle that the housing is a form of “settler colonialism” because most of those taking advantage of the opportunity will be “affluent white students.”

