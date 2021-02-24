https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/24/susan-sarandon-calls-out-joe-biden-for-putting-kids-in-cages/

Uber-lib Susan Sarandon shared a meme on Twitter that called out President Joe Biden for putting kids in “cages.”

“No kids in cages ever. Not under Trump not under Biden,” says the words in the photo that she called, “Wrong just wrong”:

Wrong just wrong pic.twitter.com/9dMrxnewzx — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) February 24, 2021

We’ll note that the new Biden policy is basically the same as the Trump policy which was a continuation of the Obama policy:

But under Obama, where it all started, is okay?! 🙄 — Achmed K! (@justaddhummus) February 24, 2021

But the same exact facilities once branded as “cages” or “concentration camps” are now just “migrant facilities,” right?

They aren’t cages – they are migrant facilities! — Bryan (@brostoevksy) February 24, 2021

Of course, no Dem calling out team Biden over this has any idea what to do with unaccompanied minors:

What do we do with unaccompanied minors–let them enter a country where they immediately become extremely vulnerable? They have to be be kept/protected somewhere until they are identified and claimed by relatives. — Greg Young (@Ripskiddo) February 24, 2021

Hint: Dems have NO plan for this. NONE.

***

