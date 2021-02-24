https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/24/susan-sarandon-calls-out-joe-biden-for-putting-kids-in-cages/

Uber-lib Susan Sarandon shared a meme on Twitter that called out President Joe Biden for putting kids in “cages.”

“No kids in cages ever. Not under Trump not under Biden,” says the words in the photo that she called, “Wrong just wrong”:

We’ll note that the new Biden policy is basically the same as the Trump policy which was a continuation of the Obama policy:

But the same exact facilities once branded as “cages” or “concentration camps” are now just “migrant facilities,” right?

Of course, no Dem calling out team Biden over this has any idea what to do with unaccompanied minors:

Hint: Dems have NO plan for this. NONE.

***

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...