https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/24/teacher-cannot-fathom-putting-students-through-any-more-harm-pain-or-trauma-by-returning-them-to-unsafe-classrooms/

It’s no secret that teachers’ unions are keeping schools closed despite the science. The United Teachers of Los Angeles decided to post this video testimony by a theater instructor who says teachers can’t wait to get back to the classroom, but schools have to be opened safely. She also makes a point about how the coronavirus disproportionately affects minorities but doesn’t seem as concerned about the effect virtual learning is having on those same minority students. See if you’re persuaded:

Tragic. And that’s not the only post of its kind we’ve run across.

We thought Dr. Anthony Fauci said it was safe to reopen the schools and we were supposed to follow the science.

