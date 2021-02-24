https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/24/teacher-cannot-fathom-putting-students-through-any-more-harm-pain-or-trauma-by-returning-them-to-unsafe-classrooms/

It’s no secret that teachers’ unions are keeping schools closed despite the science. The United Teachers of Los Angeles decided to post this video testimony by a theater instructor who says teachers can’t wait to get back to the classroom, but schools have to be opened safely. She also makes a point about how the coronavirus disproportionately affects minorities but doesn’t seem as concerned about the effect virtual learning is having on those same minority students. See if you’re persuaded:

Educators want to return to our physical schools, but it must be done safely. Opening schools without proper protections will expose our children and our teachers to COVID and could put families at risk of illness and death. #MakeitSafe #WeRiseTogether #UTLAStrong #IamUTLA pic.twitter.com/PDmlWyLmpK — United Teachers Los Angeles (@UTLAnow) February 24, 2021

It’s almost over. You’ll be out of excuses soon. — JLo71 (@lodenscheistn) February 24, 2021

And they’ll be out of students soon too. Who are leaving this district in droves. For literally any other school system who actually FOLLOWS SCIENCE! — PLA_Blue_ (@PLA_Blue_) February 24, 2021

Millions of grocery store workers would like a word with you. — Beau Geste (@BeauGeste11) February 24, 2021

I’ve been teaching in person full time since August, sports seasons also. How can some states do it but you can’t? — Deana Clark (@DeanaClark326) February 24, 2021

So fake — Reality Czar Kevin 🗽🟧 (@kevnatch) February 24, 2021

Go to work. — GrOhP (@roachman61) February 24, 2021

As a lower-income Mexican-American single mom who has been under-unemployed throughout the past year, and having had sick family members, I have felt the pain that’s been dealt to our “less-privileged” community. And yet I implore you all to open LAUSD. You’re hurting our kids. — giselle (@gisellllie) February 24, 2021

The intellectual, emotional, and social damage being inflicted on our children will follow them into their futures.

My 8 year old has said “there’s no point to being alive anymore.” School closures/social isolation has ripped much meaning, joy, and purpose out of kids’ days. — giselle (@gisellllie) February 24, 2021

Tragic. And that’s not the only post of its kind we’ve run across.

What are you holding out on? It is not clear….Sounds like Mr Beutner hit all your demands. — JoannaBelson (@JoannaBelson) February 24, 2021

Hey. I can’t tell you how upsetting it is to watch kids that go to private school waiting for their bus to pick them up while my son, who attends public high school, is stuck in his room, sitting in front of a laptop getting a crap education. Unions lost sight of what matters. — Chris (@bear6613) February 24, 2021

Everything else is open and everyone else is working. Get over yourselves. — giovanni garr (@GarrGiovanni) February 24, 2021

Everything you just said is factually, objectively, and empirically false. You have no right to be influencing education if you can’t even THINK rationally about these issues and investigate the data out there. Teacher’s r at more risk driving to the grocery store than teaching. — MissusTruth – Freedom Shall Live! (@missustruth) February 24, 2021

Go back to the classroom. Everyone else is working. Imagine if grocery store workers acted like you? — ithink (@ifoundtrouble) February 24, 2021

Imagine what would have happened if doctors and nurses refused to work until it was “safe” — T_C_A (@TanyaCAlvarez) February 24, 2021

If you REALLY wanted to do it, you’d do it. You’d find a way and stop making excuses. But you haven’t. — Bastiats_Pen (@BastiatsPen) February 24, 2021

Parents are finally seeing that kids come second to some — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) February 24, 2021

She said that with a straight face. Actors gonna act. — No One (@Ferguso49598496) February 24, 2021

“I teach theater” …nuff said — Tron Javolta. (@Clownetry1) February 24, 2021

Nice spoken word performance. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Word salads aren’t ever satisfying though. Did @UTLAnow care about physical safety when they pushed to defund police? And how racist to only care about your black, brown and Asian students. Kids are being crushed by the loss of school. — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneForAD46) February 24, 2021

Funny, our schools have been open for 6 months with reasonable precautions in place, and there have been no significant issues with children or teachers, and no increase in cases among families at home. — Biden’s Plausible Deniability (@PieceoftheResi1) February 24, 2021

Thanks for advancing the concept of school choice. Private school admissions are at an all time high. Good job, clowns. — Ken Redacted 🇺🇸 (@Bandaidken) February 24, 2021

Find a new job clowns. — GovtFlu (@govtflu) February 24, 2021

… except you’re not about the kids, and you never were. Just another greedy shakedown. — Official Source Equal Opportunity Offender (@IDO7177) February 24, 2021

This is absolutely not the case. Europe never shut down the schools, nor did many US schools districts. There is no data to show that schools are contributing to the spread of the Wuhan Virus nor spread between teachers and students. Go back to work or quit. — Will T Treu (@treu_t) February 24, 2021

You’re lying. Teacher unions are garbage. Get back in class. — RussianAsset (@TimBland54) February 24, 2021

We thought Dr. Anthony Fauci said it was safe to reopen the schools and we were supposed to follow the science.

Related:

For the children! Teachers’ union rally speaker vows that ‘You will not sacrifice our lives’ to ‘get [your] free babysitters back’ https://t.co/1TtM3QkcVe — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 24, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

