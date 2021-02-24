https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/02/24/the-next-time-you-worry-about-what-people-think-of-you-think-of-tiger-woods/
TODD: Kathy in Owensboro, Kentucky, you’re on the Rush Limbaugh program. Kathy, I’m glad you called to talk about our dear Rush, as Todd Herman sitting in for the Maha, who’s in heaven.
CALLER: Thank you, Todd. Good morning. It’s such a pleasure to speak with you. I enjoy your show as we navigate this new terrain. You all are doing an excellent job. I just wanted to say I remember listening to Rush one time when he said, “If there’s one thing I wish I could do for all of you people out there, I wish I had a magic wand that I could wave over you and you would not care what others thought about you.”
TODD: Humph!
CALLER: And that just… I just stopped. I was like, “Oh, gee.” And it just kind of resonated. It makes you realize just how much we just — we don’t speak up because we think of what others are gonna think of us. And Rush just pounded that home. And I’ll never forget him saying that. I can hear him saying it right now in my head.
TODD: You know, Kathy, you’re one of millions of people who can hear this advice from Rush. And you know what’s phenomenal is how many people I’ve communicated with since Rush’s passing who’ve told me personally or sent me emails, hundreds of them — and I’m woefully, woefully behind in trying to respond to as many as I possibly can.
And I’m just a guy who fills in. But they’re all continually talking about life advice and items like that. And yet, you know, I’ve also talked to people… I talked to a woman who took Rush to Afghanistan, and she talked about how gracious he was to people and how curious he was and how he sought information and listened intently to people.
He had this great concern for this woman, Peggy O’Ban, who took him to Afghanistan. “Peggy, don’t get out of the Jeep. It’s dangerous,” Rush pulling her back in, and she’s saying, “No, this is my job. I can do these things.” So do you demonstrate this behavior, Kathy? Do you go about speaking truth in the face of tyranny?
CALLER: Absolutely, yes. I try to do it in a strong way without coming off as being hateful —
TODD: Yeah.
CALLER: — if I could use that word. You know, and I think that’s another thing. We have been conditioned here, of late, to just be hateful, and it’s okay. And Rush did not… You know, he gave us the information we needed, we’ve got it stored in our brains and in our hearts, and we’re gonna carry it on.
TODD: Yeah, and that speaking up, I heard Rush do an incredible monologue about this. I believe it was a Pew study that a majority of conservatives do not exercise their First Amendment rights and a majority of American Christians do not exercise their First Amendment rights to speak out. In fact, you know, I spoke about this on my morning show this morning that because I’ve been in a red state, I’m just now waking up to, “My goodness.
“Even I censored myself sometimes in business meetings, et cetera…” Well, I wouldn’t, you know, put up with lies but I censored myself, just had a discussion with a doctor the other day and we talked about our faith and we talked about our views of children, and it was so refreshing, and I got out and realized, my goodness, this is stifled in these cities.
And Rush challenged us in that monologue, as I recall. If you want your country back, you need to speak out.