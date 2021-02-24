https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-confirmed-jennifer-granholm-serve-secretary-energy?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Senate confirmed Jennifer Granholm to serve as secretary of Energy on Thursday, though a significant number of GOP lawmakers voted against confirmation.

Granholm, a former governor of Michigan, was confirmed by a vote of 64-35, with 14 Republican lawmakers voting in favor of confirmation along with the entire Senate Democratic Caucus.

“My sincere thanks to the Senate for your confidence in me,” Granholm tweeted. “I’m obsessed with creating good-paying clean energy jobs in all corners of America in service of addressing our climate crisis. I’m impatient for results. Now let’s get to work!”

Roll Call reported that the 14 GOP senators to back confirmation included: Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Michael Crapo and Jim Risch of Idaho, Todd Young of Indiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Steve Daines of Montana, Rob Portman of Ohio, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Richard Burr of North Carolina, John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mitt Romney of Utah and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska did not cast a vote on the matter.

