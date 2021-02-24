https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/rubin-crowder-sues-facebook

BlazeTV host Steven Crowder, host of “Louder with Crowder” and his lawyer Bill Richmond joined fellow BlazeTV host Dave Rubin on “The Rubin Report” to talk about their lawsuit against Facebook and why it’s “been a long time coming.”

Crowder first discussed the censorship he has been dealing with for years and what finally prompted his decision to sue Facebook.

“With Facebook, this has been going on for a long time, a lot of back and forth. And then, the biggest independent election stream ever — you know in this last election we had 15 million people watching … — it was removed. […] Facebook never gave us any reason,” Crowder explained.

“This has been a long time coming,” he added.

Richmond argued that Facebook operates under the guise of being an open platform that applies the same policies to all content creators indiscriminately, but, he says, they don’t stick to their own policies when it comes to certain content.

“They’re saying that ‘we have a platform where we uniformly, and nondiscriminatory, and without political bias, enforce our policies,'” he said. “But when you look at the actual pattern and practice of who’s getting shut down, who’s getting throttled —despite the popularity of that content, despite the fact that we have a country who’s craving certain values and certain viewpoints, even if they disagree, to at least hear them and disagree with them — you know that that’s what’s happening. This isn’t about saying, ‘Oh, I don’t want you as a business owner to control who comes into your business, or who uses your platform.’ It’s about, if you promise a product that says it’s going to be open and it’s going to be enforced in a certain way, and you publish those policies, you just have to stick by them.”

Watch a video clip below or find Dave’s full interview with Steven Crowder here.







Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

