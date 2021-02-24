https://www.theblaze.com/news/aoc-biden-reopening-trump-era-migrant-children-facility

The Washington Post revealed Monday that the Biden administration officially reopened a Texas housing facility for migrant children along the U.S.-Mexico border capable of holding hundreds of children. The location was opened by the Trump administration for just a month in 2019 — a move that was a source of repeated criticism from the left and immigration activists.

News of the facility’s reopening led to a massive hue and cry on the left, which accused Biden of betraying his base by repeating the horrors of former President Donald Trump.

Not one to be overshadowed by fellow outraged leftists, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got into the action Tuesday evening and offered her critique of President Joe Biden’s decision to follow in Trump’s throw-kids-in-cages footsteps.

“This is not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay — no matter the administration or party,” the democratic socialist New York lawmaker declared.

She went on to blast U.S. immigration policy, which currently does not offer illegal aliens the opportunity to simply waltz over a border or overstay a visa and automatically grant the immigration violator American citizenship.

“Our immigration system is built on a carceral framework,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “It’s no accident that challenging how we approach both these issues are considered ‘controversial’ stances.”

“They require reimagining our relationship to each other and challenging common assumptions we take for granted,” she continued.

“It’s only 2 [months] into this admin & our fraught, unjust immigration system will not transform in that time,” she added. “That’s why bold reimagination is so [important].”

What is the “bold reimagination” she envisions?

Get rid of the Department of Homeland Security. Scuttle the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Create a new status of refugee for climate change. And more.

“DHS shouldn’t exist, agencies should be reorganized, ICE gotta go, ban for-profit detention, create climate refugee status & more,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

Old hat for AOC



Of course, this isn’t the first time Ocasio-Cortez has ranted about ICE and DHS and called for doing away with our immigration enforcement system. For example:

In June 2018, then-candidate AOC campaigned on abolishing ICE, alleging that “black sites” were facilitating the “separation of children” and calling the actions “human rights abuses.”

In June 2019, she declared that ICE detention centers are “concentration camps.”

Later that month, she doubled down on the comparison and demanded that “not one dime” go to DHS to “fund the caging of kids & families. Pretty simple.”

In August 2019, AOC attacked the CEO of a private prison operator that manages the operation of migrant detention centers on behalf of ICE. She offered to go “toe to toe” with the CEO over his “immoral” business, which she called “the caging of humans for profit.”

In January 2020, she repeated her calls to break up ICE, as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and instructed an audience on how to obstruct ICE.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

