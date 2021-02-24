https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/24/tiger-woods-and-the-celebrity-golfers-appear-to-have-broken-los-angeles-county-covid-rules/

We’re learning more about the Tiger Woods crash out in Southern California with the latest report being he was traveling from the Terreana Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes to the Rolling Hill Country Club for a shoot for Golf TV where he was giving on-course lessons to celebrities:

Tiger was scheduled today for GOLFTV. They are apparently shooting a TV show about on-course lessons to celebrities, such as Spade and Dwyane Wade. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) February 23, 2021

From the Golf Channel:

He then remained in the LA area, staying at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, to do a two-day shoot with Golf Digest/Golf TV at Rolling Hills Country Club, about two miles from the crash site. Woods joined a list of celebrities, including Dwayne Wade, Justin Timberlake, Mookie Betts, Jessica Alba and David Spade, on Monday at Rolling Hills.

Note: This editor grew up in the area and it looks like he missed his turn while traveling to the course from the hotel. The approximate location of the crash is just north of the yellow arrow:

And it also appears that Tiger and these celebrities were ignoring a mandate in Los Angeles County to wear face coverings while on the course. From the “Keeping Los Angeles Save” website:

Face coverings were previously required to enter essential businesses like grocery stores. Now they’re required anywhere outside of your home, including:

If you visit any retail business (except those in indoor malls), including those that are open only for curbside or doorside pick-up;

If you exercise in your neighborhood, or a trail, golf course, or beach (where you must wear a face covering if you are out of the water and people are nearby);

If you ride on LADOT transit buses and Metro buses and trains, or travel through LAX.

Actor Dave Spade posted this photo on the day before the crash:

Golf lesson with this guy today. And you know what? He’s not bad… He picks things up very quickly. Good listener pic.twitter.com/KinEAGcEKU — David Spade (@DavidSpade) February 23, 2021

And here’s Tiger with NBA star Dwyane Wade:

prayers out to tiger woods. just yesterday he was golfing with dwyane wade pic.twitter.com/MlPhNeavaF — buckets (@buckets) February 23, 2021

More here from Los Angeles County on the need for face coverings on the golf course, including while giving a lesson:

Visitors arriving at the establishment are reminded to wear a face covering at all times (except while eating or drinking, if applicable) while in the establishment or on the grounds of the establishment. This applies to all adults and to children 2 years of age and older. Only individuals who have been instructed not to wear a face covering by their medical provider are exempt from wearing one. To support the safety of your employees and other visitors, a face covering should be made available to visitors who arrive without them. [. . .] Private lessons are allowed using proper social distancing techniques. Both the students and instructor will be required to wear face masks. [. . .] Golf carts can have individuals from two different households as long as there is a protective partition between these individuals. Otherwise, golf carts must be single rider only or used by members of the same household. Golfers are not allowed to touch, remove or adjust the flag stick during their round. [. . .] Coaches and participants shall wear face coverings for the entirety of class.

Update: It also appears that Tiger did not self-quarantine for the required 10 days:

All persons arriving in or returning to the County of Los Angeles from other states or countries, must self-quarantine for 10 days after arrival, except as necessary to meet urgent critical healthcare staffing needs or to otherwise engage in emergency response. Additionally, this does not apply to individuals who routinely cross state or country borders solely for the purpose of essential travel.

Tiger underwent surgery on his right leg and ankle on Tuesday:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

