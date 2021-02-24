https://www.oann.com/tiger-woods-awake-recovering-after-car-crash-calif/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tiger-woods-awake-recovering-after-car-crash-calif

UPDATED 7:50 AM PT – Wednesday, February 24, 2021

A spokesperson for Tiger Woods thanked everyone for the “overwhelming support” after the golfer was seriously injured in a car crash.

In a statement released Tuesday night, his doctor confirmed he suffered significant orthopedic injuries, including fractures in his leg, ankle and foot. Despite his injuries, Woods is reportedly awake, responsive and recovering.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff said after his crash, Woods had to be removed by authorities through the windshield of his car and was not able to stand on his own.

Officials went on to note, Woods was believed to be driving at a high speed. They did confirm the 45-year-old golf star was not driving impaired.

Meanwhile, President Trump sends his well wishes to the golf legend. Senior Trump adviser Jason Miller released a statement from the 45th president.

Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America: “Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!” — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 23, 2021

Back in 2019, President Trump awarded Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom while hailing him as a “global symbol of American excellence.” The two consider each other good friends after having spent time on the golf course together.

The entire country is praying for Tiger… He is an amazing man — a true champion! pic.twitter.com/UNrZaTlMIW — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 23, 2021

