“I will say that it’s very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive,” said Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, who responded to the scene of the crash.

Woods was headed to Rolling Hills Country Club when the accident happened, The Associated Press reported.

“We thank everyone for the overwhelming support and messages during this tough time,” a message posted to Woods’s Twitter account overnight on Tuesday read. “There are no further updates at this time and we continue to thank you for your well-wishes and privacy for him and his family.”

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpRomney: ‘Pretty sure’ Trump would win 2024 GOP nomination if he ran for president Pence huddles with senior members of Republican Study Committee Trump says ‘no doubt’ Tiger Woods will be back after accident MORE wished Woods well after the incident, predicting he will make a comeback and play professional golf again soon.

“He’s a very respected person, he is so respected by the other players, they idolize him,” Trump said. “He’s gonna be back, I have no doubt about it, he’s gonna be back.”

