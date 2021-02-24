https://www.theblaze.com/news/tiger-woods-recovering-surgery-serious-injuries

Tiger Woods is recovering from surgery after suffering “significant orthopedic injuries to his lower right extremity,” which were sustained in a Tuesday wreck.

Woods, 45, was in Los Angeles on Tuesday when he was involved in a single-car crash.

Following the lengthy Tuesday surgery, Woods was “awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room.”

What are the details?

Dr. Anish Mahajan of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center issued a statement on Woods’ condition, noting that Woods suffered multiple “open fractures” to his right leg.

“Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia,” Mahajan said in part of the statement.

He also revealed that screws and pins were inserted in both Woods’ foot and ankle during the surgery.

“Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins,” the surgeon added. “Trauma to the muscle and soft tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.”

The statement was published on Woods’ Twitter page along with a message from Woods’ team.

“We thank everyone for the overwhelming support and messages during this tough time,” a portion of the statement added.

“[Woods] is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room,” the statement continued. “Thank you to the wonderful doctors and hospital staff at Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and the Fire Department. Your support and assistance has been outstanding.”

“There are no further updates at this time, and we continue to thank you for your well-wishes and privacy for him and his family,” the statement concluded.

What else?

During the horrific accident, Woods was said to be awake and lucid.

ESPN reports, “The two-lane road on which the rollover occurred curves through upscale suburbs, and the northbound side that Woods was driving on descends steeply enough that signs warn trucks to use lower gears. The speed limit is 45 mph.”

Sheriff Alex Villanueva of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that Woods’ vehicle “appeared to first make contact with [a] median, then went across the two southbound lanes.”

“It hit a curb, hit trees, and rolled over several times, with the vehicle ultimately settling several hundred feet from the road,” ESPN reported. “There were no skid marks and no evidence of braking, and weather was not a factor.”

Authorities did not divulge the specific speed at which they believed Woods was traveling but pointed out that Woods was driving at a “relatively greater speed than normal” when he first struck the median.

The airbags, Villanueva said, “gave him a cushion to survive the crash.”

Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, who arrived first on the scene of Tuesday’s crash, said that it’s “very fortunate” that Woods “was able to come out of this alive.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

